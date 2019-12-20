© 2019 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.
CONNECTICUT
The Connecticut Society of CPAs, Rocky Hill, created a campaign to attract new members, the “FACES of CTCPA,” which combines online, print, and in-person messages to promote membership and involvement.
ILLINOIS
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, Chicago, released its 2020 Strategic Risks for Boards issue, featured prominently in the National Association of Corporate Directors’ “2020 Governance Outlook: Projections on Emerging Board Matters.” The outlook is an annual roadmap for corporate directors and senior executives navigating business and governance risks.
NEW JERSEY
Sax, Clifton, raised more than $106,000 during its eighth annual 4 Miler at Garrett Mountain event Oct. 5 to benefit St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson. More than 450 people participated in the annual run/walk event coordinated through the firm’s philanthropic arm, the Sax Charitable Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Camp Hill, raised a record-breaking $3,674 with its 2019 Indoor Better Ball Mini-Golf Tournament Oct. 29 to benefit the United Way of the Capital Region. The 18-hole mini golf tournament featured 23 teams and 90 players. In other firm news, BSSF was named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for the 16th time (pictured), ranking at an all-time best No. 11 in the small company category.
RHODE ISLAND
The Rhode Island Society of CPAs, Cranston, and U.S. Small Business Administration, Rhode Island District Office, announced the 2020 SBA Small Business Economic Summit, to be held Jan. 10, 2020 at Rhode Island College. This year’s theme will be “a seat at the table,” discussing issues critical to the business community.
TENNESSEE
Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck, Memphis, was awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by the Commercial Appeal, based on employee feedback through a third-party survey.
UNITED KINGDOM
HLB, London, announced a strategic vision for 2023, featuring a detailed plan for future growth and driven by investments in technology, innovation and talent.

