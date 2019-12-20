CONNECTICUT
The Connecticut Society of CPAs, Rocky Hill, created a campaign to attract new members, the “FACES of CTCPA,” which combines online, print, and in-person messages to promote membership and involvement.
ILLINOIS
NEW JERSEY
PENNSYLVANIA
RHODE ISLAND
The Rhode Island Society of CPAs, Cranston, and U.S. Small Business Administration, Rhode Island District Office, announced the 2020 SBA Small Business Economic Summit, to be held Jan. 10, 2020 at Rhode Island College. This year’s theme will be “a seat at the table,” discussing issues critical to the business community.
TENNESSEE
Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck, Memphis, was awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by the Commercial Appeal, based on employee feedback through a third-party survey.
UNITED KINGDOM
HLB, London, announced a strategic vision for 2023, featuring a detailed plan for future growth and driven by investments in technology, innovation and talent.