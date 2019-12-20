PENNSYLVANIA

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Camp Hill, raised a record-breaking $3,674 with its 2019 Indoor Better Ball Mini-Golf Tournament Oct. 29 to benefit the United Way of the Capital Region. The 18-hole mini golf tournament featured 23 teams and 90 players. In other firm news, BSSF was named one of the Best Places to Work in PA for the 16th time (pictured), ranking at an all-time best No. 11 in the small company category.