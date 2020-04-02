Generational Viewpoints: Top tips for working from home

COVID-19 has created an unusual situation where many people are suddenly working from home. This means that many professionals who have spent their career working in a physical office away from home are suddenly juggling an entirely new situation, and for some, that situation includes their spouse, significant other, children and/or others sharing their workspace.

To help those new to remote work adjust successfully, we enlisted the help of four millennial leaders, plus our millennial co-author, all with ample experience in working remotely, and asked each of them: “What are your top tips for those new to working remotely or working from home?”

After the coronavirus crisis improves, many professionals (and firms) who originally objected to remote work will have a much more favorable perspective and realize the many benefits it provides!