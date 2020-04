Inovautus Consulting offers coronavirus-related legislation communications toolkit for firms

Inovautus Consulting has introduced a turnkey communications toolkit that covers the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the newly signed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as well as other legislative alerts related to changes in work environments, tax deadline updates, audit,and other tax implications for the current market climate. The toolkit can be labeled under a firm's name to deliver to clients.Find out more here: https://inovautus.com/ffcratoolkit/