Inovautus Consulting offers coronavirus-related legislation communications toolkit for firms
Inovautus Consulting has introduced a turnkey communications toolkit that covers the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the newly signed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as well as other legislative alerts related to changes in work environments, tax deadline updates, audit,and other tax implications for the current market climate. The toolkit can be labeled under a firm's name to deliver to clients.
Find out more here: https://inovautus.com/ffcratoolkit/.
Tipalti introduces Tipalti Pi, AI for AP
Tipalti has introduced Tipalti Pi, artificial intelligence-driven accounts payable software embedded into its existing AP platform. The software is an integrated payables intelligence engine that employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to make the entire payables process smarter. The technology, which is available automatically to all Tipalti customers, is designed to proactively identify fraud and risk, eliminate AP process errors, improve decision-making and automate manual work.
For more information, visit https://tipalti.com/product/pi-payables-intelligence/.
Corcentric forges global alliance program
Corcentric, a provider of procurement and financial process automation solutions, has created a global alliances program open to private equity, advisory, system integrator, technology and reseller partners. They can join a growing network of over 2,200 mid-market and Fortune 1000 companies providing procurement and finance solutions in the source-to-pay, contract management and order-to-cash space. All partners are assigned a Corcentric account manager, receive access to training materials, and are required to go through a certification process.
For more information, visit: https://www.corcentric.com/global-alliance-partner-program/.
