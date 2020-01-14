KPMG opens Lakehouse campus in Orlando

Big Four firm KPMG officially opened its long-awaited Lakehouse learning and development center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, Florida.

Spread across a 55-acre campus adjacent to Orlando International Airport, the learning center anticipates "more than one million hours of in-person professional development" in its first year, according to the firm.

The campus is the second such professional development offering from Big Four firms in recent years, with Deloitte University previously opening its 107-acre learning center in Westlake, Texas back in 2011.

KPMG's $450 million facility includes 800 single-occupancy guest rooms, 90 "learning and innovation spaces," a 1,000-seat assembly hall, and an Ignition Center, meant to be a meeting place for professionals to "meet with clients and one another to explore potential disruptors, new business models and breakthrough solutions," according to the firm.

“I’m excited about what KPMG Lakehouse represents for our people and the future of our firm," Lynne Doughtie, KPMG chairman and CEO, told Accounting Today. "Our people will visit Lakehouse to continuously learn, grow and develop. Lakehouse is a state-of-the-art facility, but the experience is so much more than that. It’s about connecting with and learning from each other and our clients in an environment that fosters new ideas and collaboration. The impact of Lakehouse will extend beyond the walls of the physical building and enhance how we work with each other, innovate and serve our clients, and protect the capital markets today and in the future.”

"Our vision for Lakehouse extends well beyond the first year. It is about a long-term, strategic investment in our people that will pay dividends for decades to come,” Laura Newinski, vice chair of operations at KPMG, commented to Accounting Today.

KPMG states that Lakehouse expects to host 800 professionals each week in 2020. Mobile applications will also help ease the Lakehouse experience for guests, providing class registration, schedules, dining and exercise options, and the ability to connect with other professionals on campus.

The campus also offers guests multiple dining areas, a social venue and a 15,000 square foot fitness center.

"The well-being of our people is a major component of all experiences at Lakehouse," Newinski added. "KPMG professionals will have access to the latest equipment and fitness classes. They also will be able to check out bikes to explore 44 miles of bike paths around Lake Nona or use the running and walking paths surrounding the building. There also is a separate social venue with indoor and outdoor seating for our people to relax and connect.”

For more on Lakehouse, head to KPMG's site here. Photos from the Lakehouse campus are also available below. (Photos provided by Doug LaPrade and KPMG.)