CA P.A. joins Hancock Askew & Co.

Hancock Askew & Co., a tax, audit, accounting and advisory firm in Georgia and Florida, is adding Craig Armstrong and his team at CA P.A. (also known as CAPA), a local Miami tax and accounting practice.Armstrong will join the leadership team of Hancock Askew’s Miami office along with tax partner Patricia Siles and audit principal Alfredo Reynoso.Through the merger, Hancock Askew will expand its Miami office, which opened in 2016. Armstrong and his team members will be moving into Hancock Askew’s Coral Gables office. Hancock Askew and CAPA serve similar client bases and plan to further expand their tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to the Greater South Florida area and to international markets.Hancock Askew, based in Savannah, Georgia, ranked 19th on’s 2020 Regional Leaders list for the Top Firms in the Southeast, with $19.05 million in annual revenue.CAPA specializes in tax, accounting and consulting services for clients such as high-net-worth individuals, businesses and international clients. The firms view their services as aligning well with each other.“CAPA holds similar values and practices to ours,” said Hancock Askew managing partner Michael McCarthy in a statement Monday. “We are excited to have them become a part of the Hancock Askew family in Miami. This merger allows us to strengthen our South Florida practice and develop new service offerings with a larger team."“We are excited for the opportunity to provide additional services to our clients and work with other professionals in various specialties,” said Armstrong in a statement. “As we join Hancock Askew, we are committed to maintaining excellence in client service and quality of work.”