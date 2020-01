NEW JERSEY: EisnerAmper adds Horvath & Giacin

EisnerAmper, a Top 20 Firm based in New York, has expanded in New Jersey by adding the leaders and staff members of Horvath & Giacin, P.C., effective Jan. 16.John Horvath, president and a founding member of Horvath & Giacin, is joining EisnerAmper as a partner. He founded the firm in 1989. The Pennington, New Jersey-based firm provides tax, accounting, assurance, business advisory and consulting services to clients in more than 10 countries. Horvath and his 22 staff members will join EisnerAmper’s staff of approximately 1,750 people and 200 partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. EisnerAmper ranked 18th on’s 2019 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $360.7 million in annual revenue.“What really impresses us about Horvath & Giacin is their relationship-driven approach,” said Jay Weinstein, EisnerAmper’s managing partner of markets and industries and partner-in-charge of the firm’s New Jersey office, in a statement. “John Horvath and his team genuinely feel that each of their clients — irrespective of their size, location or industry — should receive stellar service,”“We’ve admired the ‘EisnerAmper way’ for a long time,” Horvath said in a statement. “And we’re thrilled to now be able to leverage its robust technology, advisory service offerings, talent, client initiatives, educational resources and more to enhance our client service.”Last September, EisnerAmper expanded in its home state of New York by acquiring Imowitz Koenig & Co. Last June, EisnerAmper also merged in CSAM Marketing Inc. , a managed IT security services firm with offices in New York and New Jersey.