NORTH CAROLINA: Gilliam Coble & Moser merges with Apple, Bell, Johnson & Co.

Gilliam Coble & Moser LLP, an accounting firm with offices in Burlington and Greensboro, North Carolina, has combined with Apple, Bell, Johnson & Co. PA, a firm in Burlington to form Gilliam Bell Moser LLP, effective Jan. 3, 2020.The combined firm includes eight partners and 44 employees, totaling 52 personnel. It will include six Gilliam Coble & Moser partners and two partners from Apple, Bell, Johnson & Co. Scott Williams, a former partner at Gilliam Coble & Moser, will be managing partner of the combined firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.“This merger provides our clients with access to more specialized service offerings and our personnel greater career opportunities,” Williams said in a statement Tuesday. “We intend to use our additional resources to increase investments in training, program development and technology, all of which contribute to the positive experience our clients have when working with us.”Gilliam Coble & Moser dates back to 1946 and specializes in international taxation, business valuation, retirement plan administration, family wealth planning, assurance and business advisory services. Apple, Bell, & Johnson was founded in 1945.“We are proud of the nearly 75-year history of Apple, Bell, Johnson & Co. PA and the loyal, long-term relationships we’ve built with our clients,” said K. Dale Greeson, a former partner at Apple, Bell, Johnson, in a statement. “When [we] initially discussed a merger with Gilliam Coble & Moser LLP, we knew this was the chance to offer our clients and our team even more through industry niches, enhanced technical expertise and recruiting the best and the brightest from area universities and colleges. We are excited for what the future holds.”The combined firm has created a new logo and brand to emphasize the concept of access: having an open door, a welcoming attitude, and an empathetic approach. Its new tagline, “We hear you,” reflects the combined firm’s commitment to listening and understanding its clients’ needs to guide them toward the intended results. To support the new brand, the logo depicts an audio speaker to symbolize active, two-way communication between the firm and its clients.