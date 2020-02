Rea & Associates merges in WJ Ubbing and Associates

Rea & Associates, a Top 100 Firm based in New Philadelphia, Ohio, has expanded in Ohio by merging in clients from W.J. Ubbing and Associates in Columbus.To facilitate a smooth transition during tax season, the merger is happening in two phases. Phase one is taking place in early February and will mainly affect audit clients and their services. Phase two will occur after April 15, and will enable Rea to bring on all remaining tax and assurance clients.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rea ranked 86th on’s 2019 list of the Top 100 Firms. Rea & Associates closed out its fiscal year with revenue of $49 million. The firm has 320 employees and, of those, 61 are principals.W.J. Ubbing and Associates mainly works with construction companies and those clients will be assigned to Rea’s construction and real estate team.“With Rea, our newest Ubbing clients will have access to more services and support to meet their business needs, like SALT, business valuation, retirement plan administration, cyber and data protection services and more,” said Doug Houser, principal and director of construction and real estate services at Rea & Associates, in a statement. “We are looking forward to welcoming these new clients and introducing them to The Rea Way and all that our team of industry experts and service professionals can offer.”Last year, Rea merged in Tucker & Tucker CPAs , a firm in Cambridge, Ohio.