CONNECTICUT: FML does double merger

Details: Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina, a firm based in Glastonbury, has merged in Viola Chrabascz Reynolds and Formica & Dobkin PC, expanding by 40 percent at the start of the year.



Viola Chrabascz Reynolds has offices in Enfield, Simsbury, and Stafford Springs, while Formica & Dobkin PC is based in Berlin, Connecticut. The mergers aim to create a larger tax, assurance, and advisory firm with the ability to provide a wider array of services and expertise to clients. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The combined firm will retain the FML name and branding as the Formica & Dobkin staff join the FML main office in Glastonbury, operating as “F&D, a division of FML.” The three VCR offices will remain open and operate as “VCR, a division of FML.” FML will now have a statewide network of six offices.



FML was founded in 2002 by Jeff Fiondella and two colleagues from Ernst & Young, Frank Milone and Lisa (LaSaracina) Willauer. Over the past 17 years, FML has grown to a nine-partner firm with 28 CPAs and 65 total staff members.



Viola Chrabascz Reynolds has been an independent accounting firm operating out of north-central Connecticut since 1967. Three partners and 14 staff will join FML.



Formica & Dobkin has been providing tax and advisory services to clients in Berlin since 1982.



The newly expanded FML will include 13 partners and 36 CPAs, with a total of 84 staff.