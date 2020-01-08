CALIFORNIA: Windes merges in Smith, Linden & Basso

Windes, a firm based in Long Beach, California, has added Smith, Linden & Basso, a firm in Newport Beach.The combined firm will have more than 180 people. Three partners and 11 other employees from SLB will be joining Windes, which has 24 other partners. Within the next month, Windes’ Orange County offices will combine into one location in Irvine.Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. SLB has been in business for more than 48 years and offers audit, assurance, tax, accounting and consulting services to closely held and middle-market businesses and their owners.“We continue to successfully grow our Orange County practice organically and by merger,” said Windes managing partner John Di Carlo in a statement. “Our union with Allen, Haight & Monaghan in mid-2018 has proven to be instrumental in strengthening our firm’s footprint in the region.”