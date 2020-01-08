CALIFORNIA: Windes merges in Smith, Linden & Basso
The combined firm will have more than 180 people. Three partners and 11 other employees from SLB will be joining Windes, which has 24 other partners. Within the next month, Windes’ Orange County offices will combine into one location in Irvine.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. SLB has been in business for more than 48 years and offers audit, assurance, tax, accounting and consulting services to closely held and middle-market businesses and their owners.
“We continue to successfully grow our Orange County practice organically and by merger,” said Windes managing partner John Di Carlo in a statement. “Our union with Allen, Haight & Monaghan in mid-2018 has proven to be instrumental in strengthening our firm’s footprint in the region.”
MICHIGAN: UHY Advisors acquires Stewart, Beauvis & Whipple
SBW is located in St. Clair County and specializes in nonprofit, municipal and government auditing.
UHY ranked 33rd on Accounting Today’s 2019 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $141.74 million in annual revenue.
CALIFORNIA: TYS merges with Lefkowitz
Details: TYS LLP, a firm based in Walnut Creek, California, has finalized a merger with Lefkowitz & Co. LLP, effective Jan. 1, 2020, expanding TYS’s footprint to San Francisco.
As part of the deal. David Lefkowitz and Lori Lefkowitz will be joining TYS as partners, along with four other employees. Lefkowitz & Company is operating as a division of TYS.
After the merger, TYS office locations will include Rochester, New York; Summerville, South Carolina; and Miami, Florida, along with the two California offices.
TYS was named one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work For by Accounting Today in 2019.
NORTH CAROLINA: McGuire Sponsel acquires Align Global Consulting
Details: McGuire Sponsel, a specialty tax-consulting firm based in Indianapolis, has acquired Align Global Consulting, an international tax firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Align Global Consulting president Sean King will join McGuire Sponsel and lead the firm’s new International Tax practice line. McGuire Sponsel will now have 60 employees. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“The acquisition of Align Global furthers McGuire Sponsel’s partnership promise to be the leading technical resource to regional and local CPA firms,” said McGuire Sponsel managing shareholder TJ Sponsel in a statement. “Our clients have expressed a true need for a critical and complex international tax solution. Align Global’s technical experience, cultural and commercial awareness and appreciation for the CPA/client relationship made it the obvious choice to bring a solution to the market.”
