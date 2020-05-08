ALABAMA
Antony Nettleton was hired as leader of the assurance team at Sikich, Naperville.
Moore North America, Eden Prairie, announced its Dynamic Growth Academy completed its second program, graduating 14 participants in eight member firms from the leadership and business development training program. The graduates, and their firms, are: Todd Britt, HCVT; Jason Buhlinger, Brown Smith Wallace; Cathy Davis, MSPC; Fahad Haddad, Topel Forman; Julie Helms, Lurie LLP; Kiley Judge, Doeren Mayhew; Naoko Lech, CDH; Patrick McGuire, Brown Smith Wallace; Jason Montgomery, Segal LLP; Angela Remington, Lurie LLP; Bill Runowski, Topel Forman; Bianca Sarrach, Brown Smith Wallace; Josh Wilson, HCVT; and Katie Zahner, Brown Smith Wallace.
Gettry Marcus, Woodbury, formed a COVID-19 crisis advisory task force and financial assistance services group, which provides insights on tax relief, business issues, loans and grants, and family leave amid the pandemic.
The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, New York, announced the extension of Stavros Thomadakis as IESBA chairman until the end of 2021.
Eide Bailly, Fargo, added 26 staff members to the partnership: Cameron Zent, Dennen Gamradt, Edie Hanson, Laura Hartwig, Amy Lai, Dave Studebaker, Paul Kane, Blake Ellefson, Chantal Stennerson, David Rygh, Scott Haberman, Dan Martin, Brooke Forstner, Jamie Fay, John Nelson, Julie Jeffrey, Bobby Patel, Brad Rockabrand, Tiffany Williamson, James Ramsey, Kristin Cornell, Craig Nyhus, Elliot Hitt, Melissa Webb, Jason Oelrich and Scott Zeligson.
Sayenko Kharenko entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to be a member firm of the international association.
Sophie Allen was hired as a partner in the tax department at Morrison & Foerster, London.