NEW YORK

Grassi, New York, held Small Business Support Saturday on May 22, with Grassi advisors specializing in emergency loans, tax, business consulting, HR, IT and marketing volunteering their time in virtual meeting rooms, over the phone and by email to answer questions and concerns from the business and nonprofit communities. Over eight hours, Grassi advisors spoke with more than 350 small-business owners and nonprofit leaders.Gettry Marcus, Woodbury, formed a COVID-19 crisis advisory task force and financial assistance services group, which provides insights on tax relief, business issues, loans and grants, and family leave amid the pandemic.The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, New York, announced the extension of Stavros Thomadakis as IESBA chairman until the end of 2021.