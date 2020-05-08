© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ALABAMA
BMSS, Birmingham, hosted a virtual “Keep Corona Calm” 5K and one-mile fun run on May 2, with more than 250 BMSS employees and family members running from their homes in at least five different states. The event coincided with what was to be staff accountant Bailey Cook’s wedding day that, due to the pandemic, was postponed to October. Cook and her fiancé Graham (pictured) joined friends and family who also participated in the run and decked Cook out in a veil, sash and bouquet to celebrate.
GEORGIA
Hancock Askew & Co., Atlanta, launched new entity Abricto Security, which provides information security counseling and solution services with specializations in penetration testing and cloud security. Abricto Security is led by IT security subject matter expert and consultant Cornel du Preez.
ILLINOIS
Antony Nettleton was hired as leader of the assurance team at Sikich, Naperville.
MASSACHUSETTS
Ken Segal was hired as a partner and head of the business advisory practice group at LGA, Woburn.
MINNESOTA
CliftonLarsonAllen announced that its CLA Foundation, which started in 2015, released its annual report highlighting the work the foundation supported in 2019.

Moore North America, Eden Prairie, announced its Dynamic Growth Academy completed its second program, graduating 14 participants in eight member firms from the leadership and business development training program. The graduates, and their firms, are: Todd Britt, HCVT; Jason Buhlinger, Brown Smith Wallace; Cathy Davis, MSPC; Fahad Haddad, Topel Forman; Julie Helms, Lurie LLP; Kiley Judge, Doeren Mayhew; Naoko Lech, CDH; Patrick McGuire, Brown Smith Wallace; Jason Montgomery, Segal LLP; Angela Remington, Lurie LLP; Bill Runowski, Topel Forman; Bianca Sarrach, Brown Smith Wallace; Josh Wilson, HCVT; and Katie Zahner, Brown Smith Wallace.
MISSOURI
BKD CPAs & Advisors, St. Louis, was named a Gold LearningElite organization for 2020 by Chief Learning Officer magazine, the firm’s sixth time being recognized since 2014. BKD ranked No. 22 among 52 finalists honored for creating and implementing exemplary workforce development practices.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Right Networks, Hudson, has acquired Rootworks, which will continue to operate as an independent line of business within Right Networks with founder Darrent Root serving as Rootworks GM and Right Networks VP of market strategy. Right Networks’ accounting firm customers will now have the option of subscribing to Rootworks’ Modern Firm Performance Platform. (Read the full story.)
NEW YORK
Grassi, New York, held Small Business Support Saturday on May 22, with Grassi advisors specializing in emergency loans, tax, business consulting, HR, IT and marketing volunteering their time in virtual meeting rooms, over the phone and by email to answer questions and concerns from the business and nonprofit communities. Over eight hours, Grassi advisors spoke with more than 350 small-business owners and nonprofit leaders.

Gettry Marcus, Woodbury, formed a COVID-19 crisis advisory task force and financial assistance services group, which provides insights on tax relief, business issues, loans and grants, and family leave amid the pandemic.

The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, New York, announced the extension of Stavros Thomadakis as IESBA chairman until the end of 2021.
NORTH DAKOTA
Eide Bailly, Fargo, added 26 staff members to the partnership: Cameron Zent, Dennen Gamradt, Edie Hanson, Laura Hartwig, Amy Lai, Dave Studebaker, Paul Kane, Blake Ellefson, Chantal Stennerson, David Rygh, Scott Haberman, Dan Martin, Brooke Forstner, Jamie Fay, John Nelson, Julie Jeffrey, Bobby Patel, Brad Rockabrand, Tiffany Williamson, James Ramsey, Kristin Cornell, Craig Nyhus, Elliot Hitt, Melissa Webb, Jason Oelrich and Scott Zeligson.

UKRAINE
Sayenko Kharenko entered a collaboration agreement with Andersen Global to be a member firm of the international association.
UNITED KINGDOM
Sophie Allen was hired as a partner in the tax department at Morrison & Foerster, London.

