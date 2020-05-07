Right Networks acquires Rootworks

Right Networks, provider of cloud hosting solutions, has acquired Rootworks, a firm improvement membership organization co-founded and run by Darren Root. The move adds a suite of new ways Right Networks can support firm clients, which is part of their strategy of services.



Rootworks will continue to operate as an independent line of business within Right Networks with founder Darren Root serving as general manager of Rootworks and vice president of market strategy for Right Networks.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As a technology supplier, we’ve been trying to up our game with better solutions,” explained Joel Hughes, CEO of Right Networks. “We continue to see and recognize that firms need support in how and why to use tech and how to execute it — not just how to select it. We needed more capabilities than just our technology.”

Right Networks’ accounting firm customers will have the option of subscribing to Rootworks’ Modern Firm Performance Platform, a solution composed of front-office tools and resources, supported by ongoing guidance and an established peer community, to manage, organize and execute on all aspects of a modern accounting firm. The platform supports all firms, irrespective of the technologies a firm has in place.

“We’ve been growing rapidly over the last several years, with over 700 member firms today,” Darren Root said of Rootworks. “And we’ve been evolving on the technology side. We provide a business model for the modern firm, and we help educate firms for that business model; but we also have a platform that helps accountants organize and grow that firm. Being able to leverage Right Networks’ long history of solid security and infrastructure and customer service will greatly benefit our member firms.”

