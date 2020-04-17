© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
DELAWARE
Belfint, Lyons, Shuman CPAs, Wilmington, earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service, based on ratings provided by their clients.
ILLINOIS
The Illinois CPA Society, Chicago, announced its 2019 Excel Award winners, honored for their superior achievements in passing the CPA Exam in Illinois. The Gold Medal Award was given to: Nicholas Lankford, Deloitte Tax, University of Kansas, and Sydney Camille Samson, Ernst & Young, University of Michigan; the Silver Medal Award was bestowed to: Matthew Brian Bauerbach, Ernst & Young, University of Michigan; the Bronze Medal Award to Ryan Matthew Rosenbaum, KPMG US, Indiana University – Bloomington; and the Excel Award to Michaela Reinagel, KPMG US, University of Missouri - Columbia, Emily Simpson, Ernst & Young, University of Kansas, and Scarlett Anne Smith, Ernst & Young, Indiana University - Bloomington.

The CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, the charitable partner of the Illinois CPA Society, has committed to delivering laptops to accounting students impacted by coronavirus-related college closures, awarding 16 laptops for students at nine Illinois schools.
MARYLAND
KatzAbosch, Baltimore, has collaborated with industry partners and business leaders to build an online tool to help businesses identify state and federal relief sources for which they may be eligible. The Relief Program Eligibility Wizard is available here.
MISSOURI
Richardson-Mallory-KPM.jpg
Mallory Richardson was hired as a content coordinator at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Mosca-Rusty-NathanWechsler.jpg
Oreste Mosca, managing director at Nathan Wechsler & Co., Concord, recently spoke on the panel of a webinar hosted by the NH Business Review, discussing the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on business owners.
NEW JERSEY
Cynthia Fusillo, a wealth advisor at Lassus Wherley, New Providence, was authorized by the American College of Financial Services to use the Chartered Special Needs Consultant designation.
NEW YORK
Giwani-Rozleen-Grassi.jpg
Rozleen Giwani was hired as a partner in the tax practice at Grassi, New York, where she will advise Grassi’s high-net-worth clients on tax savings vehicles, wealth preservation strategies, and gifting and trusts.
TEXAS
Iannelli-Frank-WhitleyPenn.png
Whitley Penn, Fort Worth, launched a strategic consulting services practice focused on assisting companies, investors, boards and management teams in improving operating and financial performance. Frank Iannelli (pictured) joined the firm to lead the initiative. Among the services the practice provides are performance improvement, strategic financial services, turnaround and restructuring, coaching and mentoring. In other firm news, Whitley Penn announced a new professional development program, DEVELOP at WP, created to educate firm interns, expand their leadership skills, and give them the chance to network with peers and leaders. (Read the full story. )
UNITED KINGDOM
HLB, London, selected marketing technology company Brandworkz to help strengthen the global network's international brand presence.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Natasha Guinan was named chief counsel, Office of the Chief Accountant, at the Securities and Exchange Commission, which she first joined in 2008 as senior counsel in the Division of Enforcement.

