DELAWARE
Belfint, Lyons, Shuman CPAs, Wilmington, earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service, based on ratings provided by their clients.
ILLINOIS
The Illinois CPA Society, Chicago, announced its 2019 Excel Award winners, honored for their superior achievements in passing the CPA Exam in Illinois. The Gold Medal Award was given to: Nicholas Lankford, Deloitte Tax, University of Kansas, and Sydney Camille Samson, Ernst & Young, University of Michigan; the Silver Medal Award was bestowed to: Matthew Brian Bauerbach, Ernst & Young, University of Michigan; the Bronze Medal Award to Ryan Matthew Rosenbaum, KPMG US, Indiana University – Bloomington; and the Excel Award to Michaela Reinagel, KPMG US, University of Missouri - Columbia, Emily Simpson, Ernst & Young, University of Kansas, and Scarlett Anne Smith, Ernst & Young, Indiana University - Bloomington.
The CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, the charitable partner of the Illinois CPA Society, has committed to delivering laptops to accounting students impacted by coronavirus-related college closures, awarding 16 laptops for students at nine Illinois schools.
MARYLAND
KatzAbosch, Baltimore, has collaborated with industry partners and business leaders to build an online tool to help businesses identify state and federal relief sources for which they may be eligible. The Relief Program Eligibility Wizard is available here.
MISSOURI
NEW HAMPSHIRE
NEW JERSEY
Cynthia Fusillo, a wealth advisor at Lassus Wherley, New Providence, was authorized by the American College of Financial Services to use the Chartered Special Needs Consultant designation.
NEW YORK
TEXAS
UNITED KINGDOM
HLB, London, selected marketing technology company Brandworkz to help strengthen the global network's international brand presence.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Natasha Guinan was named chief counsel, Office of the Chief Accountant, at the Securities and Exchange Commission, which she first joined in 2008 as senior counsel in the Division of Enforcement.