ILLINOIS

The Illinois CPA Society, Chicago, announced its 2019 Excel Award winners, honored for their superior achievements in passing the CPA Exam in Illinois. The Gold Medal Award was given to: Nicholas Lankford, Deloitte Tax, University of Kansas, and Sydney Camille Samson, Ernst & Young, University of Michigan; the Silver Medal Award was bestowed to: Matthew Brian Bauerbach, Ernst & Young, University of Michigan; the Bronze Medal Award to Ryan Matthew Rosenbaum, KPMG US, Indiana University – Bloomington; and the Excel Award to Michaela Reinagel, KPMG US, University of Missouri - Columbia, Emily Simpson, Ernst & Young, University of Kansas, and Scarlett Anne Smith, Ernst & Young, Indiana University - Bloomington.



The CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, the charitable partner of the Illinois CPA Society, has committed to delivering laptops to accounting students impacted by coronavirus-related college closures, awarding 16 laptops for students at nine Illinois schools.

