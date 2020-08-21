NEW YORK

Amy Joyce (pictured) was hired as a partner in the high net worth individual tax practice and Ada Clapp was hired as a senior principal, at Berdon, New York.KPMG, New York, introduced enhancements to its caregiver benefits and new resources, including increased backup care uses; expanded access to discounted tutoring, academic support and homework assistance; an expanded network of child care centers; and an innovative collective and customizable learning experience for school-age children.Deloitte, New York, released a mid-cycle global cost and enterprise transformation survey, “Save-to-Thrive: Enterprise transformation and performance improvement strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic,” which found businesses are currently shifting their cost management strategies to invest in key capabilities and technologies to navigate and win in a post-COVID-19 environment.