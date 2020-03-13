ILLINOIS
Lara Stanton was hired as a director of audit and assurance, and Amber Williams was hired as a senior audit manager, on the employee benefits plan audit team, at Sikich, Chicago.
MASSACHUSETTS
MINNESOTA
Lauren Williams was hired in the new role of member services coordinator on the executive team at Moore North America, Eden Prairie.
NEW YORK
PENNSYLVANIA
Sean Schoppy was hired as a tax advisor at the Duane Morris Tax and Accounting Group, Philadelphia.
VIRGINIA
Mark Wiseman, a partner in the Roanoke office of Brown Edwards, was appointed to the National Peer Review Committee for the 2020-21 service year that will begin May 21, 2020, for a 12-month term.