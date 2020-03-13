© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ILLINOIS
Lara Stanton was hired as a director of audit and assurance, and Amber Williams was hired as a senior audit manager, on the employee benefits plan audit team, at Sikich, Chicago.
MASSACHUSETTS
Stacey Sherwood was hired as a senior manager in the business and technology advisory practice at Baker Newman Noyes, Boston.
MINNESOTA
Lauren Williams was hired in the new role of member services coordinator on the executive team at Moore North America, Eden Prairie.
NEW YORK
Gianluca Carrabs, senior manager at Janover, New York, was named to the board of directors of the Grenville Baker Boys and Girls Club of Locust Valley, New York.
PENNSYLVANIA
Ashley Blessing (pictured), a business advisor at Herbein + Co., Reading, was named to the Lehigh Valley Business "40 Under 40" list for 2020, recognized for her contributions to the Greater Lehigh Valley.

Sean Schoppy was hired as a tax advisor at the Duane Morris Tax and Accounting Group, Philadelphia.
VIRGINIA
Mark Wiseman, a partner in the Roanoke office of Brown Edwards, was appointed to the National Peer Review Committee for the 2020-21 service year that will begin May 21, 2020, for a 12-month term.

