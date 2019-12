CONNECTICUT

The Financial Accounting Foundation announced a number of appointments (read the full story ) :Richard Jones (pictured) was appointed the next chair of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Norwalk, succeeding Russell Golden, with a term beginning July 1, 2020. Jones, chief accountant and partner at Ernst & Young, is expected to join FASB in early 2020 to ease the transition.Kathleen Casey was appointed the next chair of the board of trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation, for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020, succeeding Charles Noski. Additionally, the FAF board of trustees appointed new trustees: Bruce Herring, Michael Rollings, Timothy Ryan, Lawrence Salva, and Shundrawn Thomas. The appointees’ terms also begin Jan. 1, 2020, and conclude Dec. 31, 2024.The Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council appointed, for terms beginning Jan. 1, 2020: Karen Carraher, executive director, Ohio Public Employees Retirement System; Joni Davis, accounting manager, Nebraska Public Power District, State of Nebraska; and Craig Murray, director of professional practice, Michigan Office of the Auditor General.The Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council appointed new members and reappointed 21 members. The new members, beginning a one-year term on Jan. 1, 2020, are: Lara Abrash, chairman and CEO, Deloitte & Touche LLP; Paul Beswick, partner, assurance services (national office), EY; Ted Christensen, director and Terry distinguished chair of business – J.M. Tull School of Accounting, University of Georgia; Robert Fox, national managing partner of professional standards, Grant Thornton LLP; Katherine Gill-Charest, senior vice president, controller, Viacom Inc.; Howard Guild, chief accounting officer, Schlumberger Limited; Ginger Jones, board member – audit committee, Tronox Ltd., Libbey’s Inc.; Lucas Klein, director of research, Fidelity Worldwide Investment; Lisa Koonce, Deloitte & Touche endowed chair in accounting, University of Texas at Austin; Andrew Skatoff, senior member, investment team, Belfer Management LLC; and Greg Wachsman, vice president, Equity Research Analyst, VOYA Investment Management.