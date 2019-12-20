CONNECTICUT
Richard Jones (pictured) was appointed the next chair of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, Norwalk, succeeding Russell Golden, with a term beginning July 1, 2020. Jones, chief accountant and partner at Ernst & Young, is expected to join FASB in early 2020 to ease the transition.
Kathleen Casey was appointed the next chair of the board of trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation, for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020, succeeding Charles Noski. Additionally, the FAF board of trustees appointed new trustees: Bruce Herring, Michael Rollings, Timothy Ryan, Lawrence Salva, and Shundrawn Thomas. The appointees’ terms also begin Jan. 1, 2020, and conclude Dec. 31, 2024.
The Governmental Accounting Standards Advisory Council appointed, for terms beginning Jan. 1, 2020: Karen Carraher, executive director, Ohio Public Employees Retirement System; Joni Davis, accounting manager, Nebraska Public Power District, State of Nebraska; and Craig Murray, director of professional practice, Michigan Office of the Auditor General.
The Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council appointed new members and reappointed 21 members. The new members, beginning a one-year term on Jan. 1, 2020, are: Lara Abrash, chairman and CEO, Deloitte & Touche LLP; Paul Beswick, partner, assurance services (national office), EY; Ted Christensen, director and Terry distinguished chair of business – J.M. Tull School of Accounting, University of Georgia; Robert Fox, national managing partner of professional standards, Grant Thornton LLP; Katherine Gill-Charest, senior vice president, controller, Viacom Inc.; Howard Guild, chief accounting officer, Schlumberger Limited; Ginger Jones, board member – audit committee, Tronox Ltd., Libbey’s Inc.; Lucas Klein, director of research, Fidelity Worldwide Investment; Lisa Koonce, Deloitte & Touche endowed chair in accounting, University of Texas at Austin; Andrew Skatoff, senior member, investment team, Belfer Management LLC; and Greg Wachsman, vice president, Equity Research Analyst, VOYA Investment Management.
DELAWARE
ILLINOIS
Grant Thornton, Chicago, elected three new members to the firm’s partnership board: Bert Fox, national managing partner of professional standards, Chicago; Chris Smith, advisory services practice leader for growth and transformation (based in Bellevue, Washington); and Mark Sullivan, advisory services practice leader for the Midwest region, Chicago. The firm also re-elected Jim Wittmer to the partnership board and to continue serving as its chairman. Continuing partnership board members, roles and where they are based, include: Brad Preber, CEO, Phoenix; Muhammad Bhayat, Northeast regional audit practice leader, Iselin, New Jersey; Lori Davis, Denver office managing partner; Janet Malzone, Midwest regional audit practice leader, Chicago; Enzo Santilli, advisory chief growth officer and Pittsburgh office managing partner; Seth Siegel, audit partner, Fort Lauderdale, Florida); and Dave Wedding, Southeast regional managing partner, Charlotte, North Carolina.
MINNESOTA
OHIO
Brandon Miller was appointed president and CEO at HW&Co., Cleveland, succeeding John Fleischer, who served in the role since 2014. Miller, who started with the firm as an intern in 1996 and has since served in various leadership positions, will assume the CEO role Jan. 1, 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA
Kelly Rogers was hired as a manager in the small business services group at RKL, Mechanicsburg.
Tom LaPlaca was hired as a partner in the audit and attest practice at Citrin Cooperman, Philadelphia.
Tom LaPlaca was hired as a partner in the audit and attest practice at Citrin Cooperman, Philadelphia.
TEXAS
Richard Edwards was hired as a managing director leading the real estate valuation group at Weaver, Houston.
WASHINGTON
Ben Moor was hired as a senior tax manager at Hunt Jackson, Seattle.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Patrick Bryan was named the director of the division of enforcement and investigations at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.