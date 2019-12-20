ILLINOIS

Grant Thornton, Chicago, elected three new members to the firm’s partnership board: Bert Fox, national managing partner of professional standards, Chicago; Chris Smith, advisory services practice leader for growth and transformation (based in Bellevue, Washington); and Mark Sullivan, advisory services practice leader for the Midwest region, Chicago. The firm also re-elected Jim Wittmer to the partnership board and to continue serving as its chairman. Continuing partnership board members, roles and where they are based, include: Brad Preber, CEO, Phoenix; Muhammad Bhayat, Northeast regional audit practice leader, Iselin, New Jersey; Lori Davis, Denver office managing partner; Janet Malzone, Midwest regional audit practice leader, Chicago; Enzo Santilli, advisory chief growth officer and Pittsburgh office managing partner; Seth Siegel, audit partner, Fort Lauderdale, Florida); and Dave Wedding, Southeast regional managing partner, Charlotte, North Carolina.

