DELAWARE

Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, Wilmington, announced three promotions: Valerie Middlebrooks (pictured) was elected as a shareholder with the firm and a director in the tax and small business department, where she has worked since 2005; Christopher Ciminera, who has been with the firm for 14 years, was promoted to principal; and Jonathan Patterson was promoted to principal in the tax and small business department, where he is starting his 13th year with the firm.