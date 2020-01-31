© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
ARIZONA
Brian Foltyn was promoted to principal at REDW, Phoenix.
CALIFORNIA
Timothy Goonan, lead senior accountant at EDF Renewables North America, San Diego, earned his CPA license.
CONNECTICUT
John Toscano was named a partner, leading the education practice, at Blumshapiro, West Hartford. In other firm news. Vanessa Rossitto, a partner and industry leader in the government services group, was recognized in the inaugural Connecticut Society of CPAs Women’s Awards, receiving a Distinguished Service Award (pictured, with CTCPA executive director Bonnie Stewart).
DELAWARE
Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, Wilmington, announced three promotions: Valerie Middlebrooks (pictured) was elected as a shareholder with the firm and a director in the tax and small business department, where she has worked since 2005; Christopher Ciminera, who has been with the firm for 14 years, was promoted to principal; and Jonathan Patterson was promoted to principal in the tax and small business department, where he is starting his 13th year with the firm.
GEORGIA
Robin Sansone was promoted to partner in the tax practice and AnneMarie Scully to partner in the assurance practice, at Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan CPAs, Duluth.
INDIANA
Danny Charles was hired as director of transaction services at Katz, Sapper & Miller, Indianapolis.
KENTUCKY
Becky Hughes (pictured) and Bill Dermody were hired as directors of tax services and John Wurtneberger as an audit director at Dean Dorton, Louisville.
LOUISIANA
Postlethwaite & Netterville, Baton Rouge, promoted 45 employees, including 11 to associate director: in the Baton Rouge office, Blair Caruso, Chelsea Malbrough, Daniel Levert, Julie Madere, Jeremy Sanders, and Karen Penhallegon; in Metairie, Ann Hilzim, Michael Morse and Stephen Blitz; in Donaldsonville, Heidi Mabile; and in the firm's association management office, Melanie Talley.
MICHIGAN
Ashish Kapoor was hired as a senior staff accountant specializing in tax at Lewis & Knopf, Flint.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Janet Lizotte was hired as a CPA at Nathan Wechsler & Co., Lebanon, responsible for managing the engagements for all clients transferred from her former firm, Cady & Hoar PC, to Nathan Wechsler.
NEW JERSEY
Sax, Clifton, promoted two to partner: Adam Feldman, who focuses on the construction and manufacturing and distribution industries, and Candy Gordon-Geanoules (pictured), a member of the firm’s real estate practice.

Timothy Schnall was hired as a principal; Robert Slootmaker was promoted to principal; and Dennis Murtha was promoted to executive director; at Untracht Early, Florham Park.

Colleen Vallen was hired as senior forensic services practice leader at J.A. Montgomery Consulting, an affiliate of Conner Strong & Buckelew, Camden.
NEW MEXICO
Stephen Montoya and James Ortiz were promoted to principal at REDW, Albuquerque.
NEW YORK
Dean Nelson (pictured) was named principal-in-charge of advisory services and Joseph Giampapa was named partner-in-charge of the high-net-worth group, succeeding Robert Hughes, who was named principal-in-charge of the Boca Raton, Florida, office of New York-based Marks Paneth.

Amanada Mooney, Kerry Roets and Robert Torella were promoted to principal at Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.

Matthew Kerzner, a director in the center for family business excellence at EisnerAmper, earned his Ph.D. in business psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
NORTH CAROLINA
Arthur Winstead, a partner at DMJ & Co., Greensboro, was appointed a member of the 2019-20 Uniform Accountancy Act Committee. The committee’s goal is to “oversee the Uniform Accountancy Act and related Model Rules and recommend amendments to the Act.”
OHIO
Carlo Berlingieri (pictured) was promoted to vice president principal in the assurance services group and David Knuff was hired as a senior manager in the state and local tax services practice group, at Meaden & Moore, Cleveland.
PENNSYLVANIA
Andrew Przyuski (pictured) was named a shareholder at DunlapSLK, Chalfont, where he has been a member of the accounting services department for the past 14 years.

Kevin Wilkes was hired as a tax associate principal at Louis Plung & Co., Pittsburgh.

