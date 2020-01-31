ARIZONA
Brian Foltyn was promoted to principal at REDW, Phoenix.
CALIFORNIA
CONNECTICUT
DELAWARE
GEORGIA
Robin Sansone was promoted to partner in the tax practice and AnneMarie Scully to partner in the assurance practice, at Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan CPAs, Duluth.
INDIANA
KENTUCKY
LOUISIANA
Postlethwaite & Netterville, Baton Rouge, promoted 45 employees, including 11 to associate director: in the Baton Rouge office, Blair Caruso, Chelsea Malbrough, Daniel Levert, Julie Madere, Jeremy Sanders, and Karen Penhallegon; in Metairie, Ann Hilzim, Michael Morse and Stephen Blitz; in Donaldsonville, Heidi Mabile; and in the firm's association management office, Melanie Talley.
MICHIGAN
Ashish Kapoor was hired as a senior staff accountant specializing in tax at Lewis & Knopf, Flint.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Janet Lizotte was hired as a CPA at Nathan Wechsler & Co., Lebanon, responsible for managing the engagements for all clients transferred from her former firm, Cady & Hoar PC, to Nathan Wechsler.
NEW JERSEY
Timothy Schnall was hired as a principal; Robert Slootmaker was promoted to principal; and Dennis Murtha was promoted to executive director; at Untracht Early, Florham Park.
Colleen Vallen was hired as senior forensic services practice leader at J.A. Montgomery Consulting, an affiliate of Conner Strong & Buckelew, Camden.
NEW MEXICO
Stephen Montoya and James Ortiz were promoted to principal at REDW, Albuquerque.
NEW YORK
Amanada Mooney, Kerry Roets and Robert Torella were promoted to principal at Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.
Matthew Kerzner, a director in the center for family business excellence at EisnerAmper, earned his Ph.D. in business psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
NORTH CAROLINA
OHIO
PENNSYLVANIA
Kevin Wilkes was hired as a tax associate principal at Louis Plung & Co., Pittsburgh.