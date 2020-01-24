NEW YORK

Vanja Pavlovic (pictured), Michael Anders and Christopher Hoffman were hired as staff accountants at Lumsden & McCormick, Buffalo.Tommye Barie, former chair of the American Institute of CPAs, New York, was named to the board of directors of CPA.com.Friedman, New York, promoted to partner: Steve Baum, Jaclyn Dominguez, George Fanourakis, Maria Gonzalez, Grace Mak, Brian Nuzio, Howie Tang, Sviatlana Tsiaptseyeva and Henry Zhang in audit; and Steve Xenakis and Christi Gallagher in tax; and also hired as a partner Corey Martens, in FLVS. Friedman promoted to principal: Thomas Cantwell and Alexandre Rodrigues in audit; Kathy Deng, Heather Goldstein, Kimberly Kelly, Brad Slavinski and Ryan Spencer in tax; and Noel Capuano in FLVS; and hired to principal: Michael Bowen-Ashwin and Tim Duffy in tax.Marks Paneth, New York, promoted to partner: Alam Chowdhury in the commercial business group; Anthony DelValle in the real estate group; XiXi Dong in nonprofit and government and health care; Galina Portnoy, Mizchelle Roan and Anna Tsinis in private client services; and Jennifer Prendamano in tax services.