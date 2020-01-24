CALIFORNIA
FLORIDA
Garima Shah was hired as president at automated accounts receivable provider Biller Genie, Miami.
INDIANA
KANSAS
NEW YORK
Tommye Barie, former chair of the American Institute of CPAs, New York, was named to the board of directors of CPA.com.
Friedman, New York, promoted to partner: Steve Baum, Jaclyn Dominguez, George Fanourakis, Maria Gonzalez, Grace Mak, Brian Nuzio, Howie Tang, Sviatlana Tsiaptseyeva and Henry Zhang in audit; and Steve Xenakis and Christi Gallagher in tax; and also hired as a partner Corey Martens, in FLVS. Friedman promoted to principal: Thomas Cantwell and Alexandre Rodrigues in audit; Kathy Deng, Heather Goldstein, Kimberly Kelly, Brad Slavinski and Ryan Spencer in tax; and Noel Capuano in FLVS; and hired to principal: Michael Bowen-Ashwin and Tim Duffy in tax.
Marks Paneth, New York, promoted to partner: Alam Chowdhury in the commercial business group; Anthony DelValle in the real estate group; XiXi Dong in nonprofit and government and health care; Galina Portnoy, Mizchelle Roan and Anna Tsinis in private client services; and Jennifer Prendamano in tax services.
NORTH CAROLINA
PENNSYLVANIA
Jay Brooks was promoted to partner in the accounting and auditing department at Stephano Slack, Wayne, where he started as an intern in 2008 and was most recently senior manager.
Juliya Kofman Greenfield, a principal in the financial services industry group at RKL, Exton, was named to the inaugural class of VISTA Millennial Superstars by business journal VISTA Today, recognizing 40 of the region’s most dynamic professionals under the age of 40.
TENNESSEE
TEXAS
Sheryl Messer was hired as a public sector senior manager, and Meredith Bajorek and Jennifer Grammer were hired as tax managers, at Whitley Penn, Fort Worth.
UNITED KINGDOM
Bruce Mackenzie was appointed a member of the International Accounting Standards Board by the Trustees of the IFRS Foundation, beginning his term Oct. 1, 2020.
WISCONSIN
Michael Thornton was hired as a tax manager, Britley Diermeier and Lydia Glatzel as audit associates, and Raini Helm as professional clerical staff, at Vrakas, Brookfield.