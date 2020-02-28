CALIFORNIA
Matt Fricke was hired as a partner in the corporate tax practice at Armanino, San Ramon.
Marc Huffman was promoted to president at BlackLine, Los Angeles, by the board of directors.
CONNECTICUT
John Auchincloss was appointed executive director of the Financial Accounting Foundation, Norwalk.
INDIANA
IOWA
MISSOURI
NEW YORK
Robert Tobey was hired as a partner in the tax services practice at Grassi, New York.
Angela Miles, Megan Morris, Kristin Re’, Kevin Smeader and Jenna Torella were promoted to managers at Lumsden McCormick, Buffalo.
PENNSYLVANIA
TEXAS
Mac Causey was hired as the director of assurance quality control at Whitley Penn, Plano.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Brendan O’Dell was appointed the new promoter investigations coordinator at the Internal Revenue Service, where he will coordinate promoter activity across the agency and will serve as the point person for Commissioner Chuck Rettig and IRS leadership on promoter investigations.