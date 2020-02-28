PENNSYLVANIA

Fina Salvo (pictured), director of marketing at Boyer & Ritter, Camp Hill, was among 30 women nominated for the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg’s 31st Annual Tribute to Women of Excellence awards. The awards, which honor women and their contributions to their workplace and the community, will be presented March 26, 2020, at the Hershey Lodge. In other firm news, MacKenna Mahan, Geneka Mahan, Janvi Girish and Jade Wareham were hired as associates.