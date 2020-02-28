© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA
Matt Fricke was hired as a partner in the corporate tax practice at Armanino, San Ramon.

Marc Huffman was promoted to president at BlackLine, Los Angeles, by the board of directors.
CONNECTICUT
John Auchincloss was appointed executive director of the Financial Accounting Foundation, Norwalk.
INDIANA
Chris Lane was hired as a manager, business advisory, and Ben Phillips was hired as a director, audit and assurance, at Katz, Sapper & Miller, Indianapolis.
IOWA
Kyle Kass was hired as a partner in the audit department at Honkamp Krueger & Co., Dubuque.
MISSOURI
Kelley Wingbermuehle (pictured), James Rose, Justin Reppy and Keith Rauch were promoted to the ownership group at Abeles and Hoffman, St. Louis.
NEW YORK
Kara Cline (pictured) was hired as a director in the tax and business services division at EFPR Group, Rochester.

Robert Tobey was hired as a partner in the tax services practice at Grassi, New York.

Angela Miles, Megan Morris, Kristin Re’, Kevin Smeader and Jenna Torella were promoted to managers at Lumsden McCormick, Buffalo.
PENNSYLVANIA
Fina Salvo (pictured), director of marketing at Boyer & Ritter, Camp Hill, was among 30 women nominated for the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg’s 31st Annual Tribute to Women of Excellence awards. The awards, which honor women and their contributions to their workplace and the community, will be presented March 26, 2020, at the Hershey Lodge. In other firm news, MacKenna Mahan, Geneka Mahan, Janvi Girish and Jade Wareham were hired as associates.
TEXAS
Mac Causey was hired as the director of assurance quality control at Whitley Penn, Plano.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Brendan O’Dell was appointed the new promoter investigations coordinator at the Internal Revenue Service, where he will coordinate promoter activity across the agency and will serve as the point person for Commissioner Chuck Rettig and IRS leadership on promoter investigations.

