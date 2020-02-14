NEW YORK

Michael Poveda (pictured) was hired as an assurance and advisory partner at UHY, Albany.Denise Gueli was promoted to Buffalo office managing partner at The Bonadio Group, succeeding Mario Urso who will continue to serve as chairman and co-founder of the statewide health care tax exempt practice.EisnerAmper, New York, named three professionals to the newly created role of vice chair: Michael Breit, vice chair for strategic relationships; Christopher Loiacono to vice chair for services; and Jay Weinstein to vice chair for industries and markets. Additionally, the firm promoted: Nicholas Tsafos to partner-in-charge of the New York office; Diane Wasser to partner-in-charge of the New Jersey offices; Peter Cogan to managing partner, financial services industry; and Matthew Maulbeck to managing partner, audit.Michael Sacco, partner at Friedman, New York, was named to the management committee.Philip DeRosa was hired as an attest partner in the financial services practice at Marks Paneth, New York.