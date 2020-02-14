© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA
Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt, Los Angeles, admitted nine professionals to the partnership. In the Encino office, the firm promoted: Michael Korbekian and Ekta Malhorta to audit partners; in Irvine: John Samtoy to international tax partner and Rosario Bobadilla Farias to audit partner; in Pasadena: Daren Mesrobian to partner in valuation advisory services; in West Los Angeles: Sonny Heshmati to tax partner; and in Westlake Village: Garret Cushing, Eniko Early and Sarah Twener to tax partners.
CONNECTICUT
Sandi Leyva was added as a marketing coach to Tax Rep, New Haven, and its membership program for tax professionals.
GEORGIA
McGuire Sponsel, Atlanta, announced promotions and hires: Criag Fouts was promoted to manager in the cost segregation practice; Daryl Letlow was promoted to cost segregation tax manager; Mark Huston was transferred to the Atlanta office to continue as a tax consultant in the research and development tax credits practice; and Michael Hammel, Davis Wilhoit and Kareem Kharleed were hired as tax consultants.
MARYLAND
Andrew Hippler, senior accountant at HeimLantz, Annapolis, earned the Certified Valuation Analyst designation.
MASSACHUSETTS
John Napolitano
Nate Burnes was promoted to the newly created role of vice president of customer success at Centage Corp., Natick.

John Napolitano (pictured), chairman and CEO of U.S. Wealth Management, was named a 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, an annual list spotlighting the nation’s top-performing advisors.
MICHIGAN
VanPelt-Marten-PlanteMoran.jpg
Marten van Pelt was appointed chief marketing officer at Plante Moran, Southfield, succeeding partner Jeff Antaya, who is retiring after 13 years.
MISSOURI
DeYoung-Taylor-KPM.jpg
Taylor DeYoung (pictured) and Ethan Whiteis were hired as staff accountants at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Hotchkiss-Michael-BakerNewmanNoyes.jpg
Michael Hotchkiss was promoted to managing director in the tax practice at Baker Newman Noyes, Manchester.
NEW JERSEY
Wiss & Co., Florham Park, appointed four new partners: Brian Glavotsky as a partner in the tax services group for private client advisory; Amos Gibello to partner specializing in accounting and consulting for engineering/architecture/survey firms; Carolyn Hall to partner-in-charge of outsourced accounting; and Arfa Scott to partner specializing in trusts and estates.
NEW YORK
Poveda-Michael-UHY.jpg
Michael Poveda (pictured) was hired as an assurance and advisory partner at UHY, Albany.

Denise Gueli was promoted to Buffalo office managing partner at The Bonadio Group, succeeding Mario Urso who will continue to serve as chairman and co-founder of the statewide health care tax exempt practice.

EisnerAmper, New York, named three professionals to the newly created role of vice chair: Michael Breit, vice chair for strategic relationships; Christopher Loiacono to vice chair for services; and Jay Weinstein to vice chair for industries and markets. Additionally, the firm promoted: Nicholas Tsafos to partner-in-charge of the New York office; Diane Wasser to partner-in-charge of the New Jersey offices; Peter Cogan to managing partner, financial services industry; and Matthew Maulbeck to managing partner, audit.

Michael Sacco, partner at Friedman, New York, was named to the management committee.

Philip DeRosa was hired as an attest partner in the financial services practice at Marks Paneth, New York.
OHIO
Marcum, Cleveland, promoted six executives in the Midwest region as a result of the firm’s merger with Skoda Minotti, which added these professionals: Patrick Carney to Midwest chief operating officer; Alyson Fieldman to chief marketing strategy officer; Danielle Gisondo to office managing partner of the Cleveland East office, located in Mayfield Village; Ken Haffey to partner-in-charge of national M&A; Laura Rohde to chief learning officer; and Heidi Williams to executive vice president at Marcum Search.
PENNSYLVANIA
Nickisher-Dan-RKL.jpg
Daniel Nickischer (pictured) was named a partner at RKL, Wyomissing.

Stephanie Monaco and Flurry Berry were hired as payroll administrators in the payroll services department and Genny Nelson was hired as an executive assistant, at DunlapSLK, Chalfont.
RHODE ISLAND
Pearson-Linda-SansiveriKimball.jpg
Linda Pearson (pictured), Anne Pisaturo and David Lichtenstein were promoted to partner at Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., Providence.
TENNESSEE
Apple-Mary-ReynoldsBoneGriesbeck,.jpg
Mary Apple (pictured) was hired as the human resources manager at Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck, Memphis. In other firm news, Skylar Bursi, Joseph Katool, Jerome Lindsey, Jamison Payne and Parker Sewell were hired as interns for the 2020 tax season.
TEXAS
Lollar-Kristen-WhitleyPenn.JPG
Kristen Lollar, director of marketing at Whitley Penn, Dallas, was named to the Plano Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to serve a three-year term.
UNITED KINGDOM
Bill Coen was appointed chair of the IFRS Advisory Council, London.

