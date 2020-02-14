CALIFORNIA
Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt, Los Angeles, admitted nine professionals to the partnership. In the Encino office, the firm promoted: Michael Korbekian and Ekta Malhorta to audit partners; in Irvine: John Samtoy to international tax partner and Rosario Bobadilla Farias to audit partner; in Pasadena: Daren Mesrobian to partner in valuation advisory services; in West Los Angeles: Sonny Heshmati to tax partner; and in Westlake Village: Garret Cushing, Eniko Early and Sarah Twener to tax partners.
CONNECTICUT
Sandi Leyva was added as a marketing coach to Tax Rep, New Haven, and its membership program for tax professionals.
GEORGIA
McGuire Sponsel, Atlanta, announced promotions and hires: Criag Fouts was promoted to manager in the cost segregation practice; Daryl Letlow was promoted to cost segregation tax manager; Mark Huston was transferred to the Atlanta office to continue as a tax consultant in the research and development tax credits practice; and Michael Hammel, Davis Wilhoit and Kareem Kharleed were hired as tax consultants.
MARYLAND
Andrew Hippler, senior accountant at HeimLantz, Annapolis, earned the Certified Valuation Analyst designation.
MASSACHUSETTS
John Napolitano (pictured), chairman and CEO of U.S. Wealth Management, was named a 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, an annual list spotlighting the nation’s top-performing advisors.
Wiss & Co., Florham Park, appointed four new partners: Brian Glavotsky as a partner in the tax services group for private client advisory; Amos Gibello to partner specializing in accounting and consulting for engineering/architecture/survey firms; Carolyn Hall to partner-in-charge of outsourced accounting; and Arfa Scott to partner specializing in trusts and estates.
NEW YORK
Denise Gueli was promoted to Buffalo office managing partner at The Bonadio Group, succeeding Mario Urso who will continue to serve as chairman and co-founder of the statewide health care tax exempt practice.
EisnerAmper, New York, named three professionals to the newly created role of vice chair: Michael Breit, vice chair for strategic relationships; Christopher Loiacono to vice chair for services; and Jay Weinstein to vice chair for industries and markets. Additionally, the firm promoted: Nicholas Tsafos to partner-in-charge of the New York office; Diane Wasser to partner-in-charge of the New Jersey offices; Peter Cogan to managing partner, financial services industry; and Matthew Maulbeck to managing partner, audit.
Michael Sacco, partner at Friedman, New York, was named to the management committee.
Philip DeRosa was hired as an attest partner in the financial services practice at Marks Paneth, New York.
Marcum, Cleveland, promoted six executives in the Midwest region as a result of the firm’s merger with Skoda Minotti, which added these professionals: Patrick Carney to Midwest chief operating officer; Alyson Fieldman to chief marketing strategy officer; Danielle Gisondo to office managing partner of the Cleveland East office, located in Mayfield Village; Ken Haffey to partner-in-charge of national M&A; Laura Rohde to chief learning officer; and Heidi Williams to executive vice president at Marcum Search.
Stephanie Monaco and Flurry Berry were hired as payroll administrators in the payroll services department and Genny Nelson was hired as an executive assistant, at DunlapSLK, Chalfont.
UNITED KINGDOM
Bill Coen was appointed chair of the IFRS Advisory Council, London.