CALIFORNIA
Joanne Wiggins-Barros was hired as a tax and accounting partner at SD Mayer & Associates, San Francisco.
CONNECTICUT
DELAWARE
GEORGIA
Thomas Brooks, Maggie Wise and Rebekah Judge were promoted to principals at Windham Brannon, Atlanta.
ILLINOIS
Fahad Haddad and William Runowksi were promoted to partners at Topel Forman, Chicago.
INDIANA
Somerset CPAs and Advisors, Indianapolis, promoted three to senior manager: Kevin Koven on the assurance team, Lori Porten in health care, and Beth Slaninka on the real estate team.
IOWA
KENTUCKY
Theresa Batliner, in the not-for-profit service team and assurance services department, Michelle Deans, who focuses on manufacturing, auto dealer and commercial clients, and Sean Ennis, who works in insurance and health care auditing, were appointed partners at MCM CPAs & Advisors, Louisville.
MAINE
MASSACHUSETTS
Katie Belanger, Joshua England, Courtney McFarland and Michael Pruell were promoted to partners at AAFCPAs, Westborough.
MICHIGAN
Jeffrey Allen was promoted to partner at Maner Costerisan, Lansing, where he has worked for 11 years, and Monica Jane Terry was promoted to manager in the Lansing office’s audit department.
MINNESOTA
Victoria Holthaus was promoted to partner at Abdo, Eick and Meyers, Edina.
MISSOURI
Melissa Manley was hired as an administrative assistant and Cristin McCoy (pictured) as a staff accountant at KPM CPAs & Advisors, Springfield. Additionally, the firm announced tax team supervisor Katie Fulp was named a Springfield Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
NEW YORK
Marks Paneth announced several promotions to partner. The firm promoted, in the Long Island office: Pamela Cianciotta in the commercial business group; and Gina Citrola and Deana Wetzel in the real estate group; and in the New York office: Magdalena Czemiawski and Matthew Estersohn in the nonprofit, government and health care group; John D’Amico in the professional standards group; Jennifer Leelaviwatana in the private client services group; and Elizabeth Mueller in the hospitality group.
Veronique Horne was admitted as a partner and Ross Hurwitz, Joseph Most and Erica Rice were promoted to principals at Berdon, New York.
NORTH CAROLINA
OHIO
Floyd Roades, Sam Slonaker and Mike Wade were hired as senior managers and 20 other new hires also joined the Southwest Ohio offices of RSM. Wade and Slonaker will join the Dayton office and Roades will be joining the Cincinnati office.
OREGON
Chad Emmert, Curtis Sawyer and Shaivi Vassanadu were named partners at the Aldrich Group of Companies, Lake Oswego. Emmert and Vassanadu have expertise in construction while Sawyer specializes in agribusiness.
PENNSYLVANIA
Elizabeth Patterson was hired as a senior accountant in the audit services department; Michael Godown was hired as a staff I accountant in the accounting and tax services departments; and Tom Nuneviller and Jarett Priester were hired as staff I accountants in the accounting services department, at DunlapSLK, Chalfont.
Michael Kessler was promoted to partner in the health care audit and advisory practice at Arnett Carbis Toothman, New Castle.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Richard Bhola was hired as a member in the assurance and advisory services department at Scott and Co., Columbia.
TENNESSEE
Skeet Haag was named managing partner at Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck, Memphis, succeeding John Griesbeck, who has served as managing partner since 2004. Haag has been with the firm since 1981, serving as the firm’s assurance partner for many years, leading its niche practice areas for manufacturing, distribution, dealerships and employee benefit plan audits.
TEXAS
Matthew Reiter, audit partner in the Plano office of Whitley Penn, was reappointed to the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Ann Sultan and James Gadwood were elected members of the firm at Miller & Chevalier Chartered.
Morgan Holtman was hired as a partner on the international tax team at BakerHostetler.
WEST VIRGINIA