NEW YORK

Joseph Rust (pictured), managing partner for the western region, was named strategic innovation officer at Prager Metis, New York. In this role, Rust will oversee and advise on all aspects of strategic focus, direction and execution of a culture of innovation.Marks Paneth announced several promotions to partner. The firm promoted, in the Long Island office: Pamela Cianciotta in the commercial business group; and Gina Citrola and Deana Wetzel in the real estate group; and in the New York office: Magdalena Czemiawski and Matthew Estersohn in the nonprofit, government and health care group; John D’Amico in the professional standards group; Jennifer Leelaviwatana in the private client services group; and Elizabeth Mueller in the hospitality group.Veronique Horne was admitted as a partner and Ross Hurwitz, Joseph Most and Erica Rice were promoted to principals at Berdon, New York.