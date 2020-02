ACCA calls for 'Explainable AI'

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants has issed a new report, " Explainable AI ," that highlights one of the key issues with artificial intelligence: the fact that most of us don't know how it works, and how the algorithms reach the conclusions that drive their outputs. This kind of "black-box" decision-making disempowers human users, and diminishes AI's ability to fulfill its most natural role in accounting (as well as everywhere else): augmenting accountants, rather than replacing them.