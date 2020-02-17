TaxBit launches crypto tool for tax pros
ACCA calls for 'Explainable AI'
New Emburse Cards for Abacus
Canopy upgrades practice management software
· A Canopy Desktop Assistant “Scan To” that lets users print or scan documents directly to Canopy.
· A global client request feature.
· Updates to the mobile app, including the ability to scan documents directly to the client portal from the user's phone.
· A new projects dashboard.
· The ability to save transcripts to contact files.
Centage names new VP of customer success
Study: Emerging tech boosts bottom line
A new study from Oracle and Enterprise Strategy Group reports that organizations that implement artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies grow their annual profits 80 percent faster,
According to Emerging Technologies: The competitive edge for finance and operations, technologies like AI, digital assistants, the internet of Things, and blockchain are making finance departments more accurate and efficient, creating more responsive supply chains, and overall providing a competitive advantage.
According to Emerging Technologies: The competitive edge for finance and operations, technologies like AI, digital assistants, the internet of Things, and blockchain are making finance departments more accurate and efficient, creating more responsive supply chains, and overall providing a competitive advantage.
FreshBooks launches in the U.K.
Avii adds inline editing support for M'soft OneDrive
Practice management platform developer Avii has added inline editing support for Microsoft OneDrive, so users can open and edit OneDrive documents from within the Avii Workspace platform.