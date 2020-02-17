© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
TaxBit launches crypto tool for tax pros
Eugene Aono, a spokesperson for BMEX bitcoin exchange, demonstrates usage of the company's Robocoin-branded automated teller machine (ATM) at The Pink Cow restaurant and bar in Tokyo.
Cryptocurrency tax automation software provider TaxBit has launched TaxBit Accountant, a suite of tools for tax professionals with clients who trade in virtual currencies. Tax pros will get their own individual portal where they can keep track of all of their clients who are using TaxBit (they can also get a referral fee for bringing on new clients), and view an audit trail of each client's crypto transactions.
ACCA calls for 'Explainable AI'
ACCA Expainable AI report cover.jpg
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants has issed a new report, "Explainable AI," that highlights one of the key issues with artificial intelligence: the fact that most of us don't know how it works, and how the algorithms reach the conclusions that drive their outputs. This kind of "black-box" decision-making disempowers human users, and diminishes AI's ability to fulfill its most natural role in accounting (as well as everywhere else): augmenting accountants, rather than replacing them.
New Emburse Cards for Abacus
Emburse Card.jpg
Expense management solutions provider Emburse has launched Emburse Cards for the Abacus real-time expense reporting platform. The solution offers virtual and physical corporate cards that employees can use to pay for expenses.
Canopy upgrades practice management software
canopy tax
Canopy announced a number of updatest to its cloud-based practice management platform:
· A Canopy Desktop Assistant “Scan To” that lets users print or scan documents directly to Canopy.
· A global client request feature.
· Updates to the mobile app, including the ability to scan documents directly to the client portal from the user's phone.
· A new projects dashboard.
· The ability to save transcripts to contact files.
Centage names new VP of customer success
Burnes-Nate-Centage
Cloud-based forecasting and analysis software developer Centage Corp. has promoted Nate Burns to the newly created role of vice president of customer success, with responsibility for customer experience and boosting customer value. He had previously served as director of product management.
Study: Emerging tech boosts bottom line
A new study from Oracle and Enterprise Strategy Group reports that organizations that implement artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies grow their annual profits 80 percent faster,

According to Emerging Technologies: The competitive edge for finance and operations, technologies like AI, digital assistants, the internet of Things, and blockchain are making finance departments more accurate and efficient, creating more responsive supply chains, and overall providing a competitive advantage.
FreshBooks launches in the U.K.
The skyline of the City of London
Cloud-based small-business accounting software provider FreshBooks announced its official launch in the United Kingdom. The company has had clients there for a decade, but recently increased its focus and investment in the country, with new updates including a VAT return report, the ability to connect to accounts with the U.K.'s biggest banks, and expanded support hours for U.K.-based customers.
Avii adds inline editing support for M'soft OneDrive
Practice management platform developer Avii has added inline editing support for Microsoft OneDrive, so users can open and edit OneDrive documents from within the Avii Workspace platform.

Artificial intelligence Practice management softwareACCAExpense managementExpense management softwareCryptocurrencies
Daniel Hood
