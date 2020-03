Bloomberg Tax launches Tax Season Watch

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting released its Tax Season Watch, which includes a host of tax filing and payment resources, including news and insights, source materials, best practices, audit triggers and lists of top tax prep mistakes. It's available for a complimentary trial Separately, the company announced new features for its Advantage Fixed Assets solution to help with bonus depreciation calculations for a number of states, including California, New York, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina and Minnesota, with more expected to follow.