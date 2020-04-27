The accounting profession and the coronavirus: The crisis in numbers

While the coronavirus pandemic has created work for many in the accounting profession in the form of advisory services related to business continuity, and new opportunities to help clients get the most they can from federal government stimulus programs like the Payroll Protection Program, it has also put undeniable stress on individual firms, as they work to go remote overnight, manage uncertain revenues, look after the health and wellbeing of their staff, and still act as their clients' most trusted advisors.

To understand the pandemic's impact, Accounting Today conducted a survey in the third week of April, sponsored by ADP, asking specifically how firms have responded in terms of their staff, their operations and more. Highlights of the results appear below.