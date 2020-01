5. Apple rolls out its most expensive computer ever

Apple revealed their new Mac Pro, touting massive storage capacities as well as unparalleled processing capabilities that will come at a big cost. While the basic Mac Pro costs $5,999, it’s the high-end add-ons that will make the total cost add-up quickly. Some of the add-ons include a $7,000 processor, a $25,000 RAM, and an optional $2,000 add-on if users want to include the Afterburner accelerator card, wheels and trackpad for the newest model. If a user wants to purchase all of the new add-ons in order to make the most out of storage capacities and processing capabilities, the total cost could come to $52,599, not including the monitor. (Source: SFIST I doubt there will be many takers for the fully souped-up version of the new Mac Pro. But what Apple is doing is not inconsistent with other hardware makers. New laptops are being sold with bare-boned specs, even without keyboards, and many buyers are forced to add additional capacity to make them worthwhile. In other words: Don’t believe that initial laptop price. It will likely cost more.