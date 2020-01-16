ACCA launches 'wellbeing hub' for students' mental health

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants has launched an online "wellbeing hub," which aims to provide mental health, lifestyle and community support to students across the globe.

The ACCA developed the resource on its global website in collaboration with Ross Anderson, an online personal development coach and Pride of Britain award finalist. Anderson will now serve as the ACCA’s Wellbeing Ambassador.

More than 500,000 students now have access to two three-part podcast series on anxiety and sleep; podcasts on meditation and nutrition; and access to articles on studying, meditation, sleep and exams.

The launch follows a survey issued to students and affiliates, asking their views on mental health and wellness, and what they would like to see supplied from the ACCA.

"Every organization has a moral obligation to provide quality wellbeing resources to prevent mental and physical illness and foster mental and physical flourishing," Anderson said in a statement. "Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s the smart thing to do. Unfortunately, few fulfil those obligations and those who do approach it with a lackluster attitude which yields poor results at best."

"The survey garnered a strong response — more than 4,600 students worldwide replied showing the strength of feeling on this serious issue," said Julie Hotchkiss, executive director of people at the ACCA, in a statement. "A little more than 28 percent felt their wellbeing wasn’t being supported adequately — ACCA has listened to them and responded accordingly. ... We recognise our exams are both rigorous and demanding as the qualification produces the future-ready accountants the world needs. It is therefore important for students to know that we are there to support them every step of the way on their journeys to becoming ACCAs."