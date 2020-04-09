Accenture acquires Revolutionary Security in third cybersecurity purchase this year

Professional services firm Accenture has acquired Revolutionary Security for an undisclosed sum, making it the third cybersecurity purchase for the firm this year. Revolutionary Security provides cybersecurity services for critical infrastructure sectors, of which financial services is one.

Cybersecurity has increased in importance over the past few years as more of the world’s infrastructure moves onto the cloud and remote work has increased. The unforeseen consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hyper acceleration of this new remote reality, as workers are forced to work from home as much as possible. This has in turn revealed the need for much more robust remote technology capabilities, and, consequently, better security for those platforms.



Revolutionary Security’s portfolio of cybersecurity services includes assessment and testing, design and build of security programs and functions, as well as security operations across its clients’ information technology and operational technology systems. Revolutionary Security uses proprietary technology and methods to help mature the security capabilities of its clients and manage risk. The company’s breach and attack simulation testing service, LiveFire, uses real-world cyber threats to identify gaps in security processes and monitoring, as well as staff operations and technologies. The results are meant to help organizations prioritize actions to mitigate cyber risks within their enterprise.

“The acquisition of Revolutionary Security is another demonstration of our continued commitment to invest in areas to keep our clients safe from cyber threats,” said Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally, in a statement. “Revolutionary Security’s service offerings are a perfect complement to Accenture’s portfolio, and the acquisition furthers our mission of helping clients better protect and defend their organizations across their entire ecosystem.”

“High-profile and targeted cyberattacks around the world are putting increased attention on critical IT and OT security risks, with potentially catastrophic consequences if systems are hijacked,” added Jim Guinn II, who leads Accenture’s cybersecurity business for the energy, utilities, chemical and mining industries, also in a statement. “Companies often lack the necessary visibility to manage and measure OT cyber risk in the same way as IT risk. Revolutionary Security’s extensive experience working with industrial companies and their specialized technical skill set will be incredibly valuable to our clients.”