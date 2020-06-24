Accounting Today accepting 2020 MP Elite submissions

We are now accepting submissions for Accounting Today's 2020 MP Elite report. To submit, please fill out all the questions at this link. All responses are due by Monday, July 13.

The MP Elite report, which will be published in August, identifies and profiles approximately a dozen of the best leaders of public accounting firms of all sizes across the country. In a series of portraits of the most successful managing partners from small, midsized and large firms, the list identifies the qualities and characteristics that make a cutting-edge leader.

Candidates are judged on a wide array of tangible and intangible criteria, including:

Quantitative data on revenue and staff growth

The growth and expansion strategies they have implemented

Their leadership in building talented, dedicated staffs

Innovation in service lines, practice management, and client service

Adoption and promotion of cutting-edge technology.

Candidates for the MP Elite must fulfill the role of firm leader, whatever their title — managing partner, managing shareholder, chief executive, president, etc. — of a U.S.-based public accounting firm with at least 15 staff members, and must have been in their position for at least four years.

In addition, previous members of the MP Elite list are not eligible for consideration for the next three years.

To be considered, candidates must answer ALL of the questions linked here. The deadline for submissions is Monday, July 13, 2020.

For further information on the submission process, contact danielle.lee@arizent.com.

