Accounting Today calls for nominations for 2020 Top 100 People

Accounting Today is issuing a call for nominations for the 2020 edition of its annual Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting list.

The list profiles a wide range of figures who wield influence over the profession, from association leaders, to state and federal regulators, thought leaders, practitioners, academics, consultants and grassroots activists.

To cast the widest possible net, Accounting Today will accept nominations by email at danielle.lee@arizent.com. Respondents are asked to include a brief description of the candidate’s influence on the accounting profession, and, if possible, contact information, including an email address for the candidate. Select candidates may receive a follow-up email. Self-nominations will also be accepted.

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 12, 2020. The often-controversial list will be published in December.

To see last year's list, click here.