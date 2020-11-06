Accounting Today calls for participants in ‘Year Ahead’ survey

Accounting Today has launched its annual "Year Ahead" survey, and is calling for CPAs, accountants, tax practitioners and other professionals to share their thoughts on where the accounting profession is headed in 2021.

The short survey asks practitioners to share their firm's plans for the next year in a range of areas, including:



Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic;

New service areas;

Technology;

Staffing and hiring;

Marketing and business development; and much more.

The responses will be aggregated with peer responses from firms of all sizes across the country to provide an in-depth picture of accountants' plans and concerns for next year. The resulting report will be published on AccountingToday.com and in the print issue of Accounting Today in early December.

To participate in this year's survey, click here.

Last year's "Year Ahead" survey results are available here.