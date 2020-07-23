Accounting Today names 2020 Best Firms to Work For

Accounting Today and Best Companies Group have announced the members of the 2020 Best Accounting Firms to Work For list.

The annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession.

The list is made up of 100 firms (in alphabetical order and unranked):

Abacus CPAs

ACM

Acuity

Allen, Gibbs, & Houlik

Anchin

Anders CPAs + Advisors

Anglin Reichmann Armstrong

ATKG

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf

BeachFleischman

Beaird Harris

Berntson Porter & Co.

BKC | Brink, Key & Chludzinski

Blackman & Sloop CPAs

Bland Garvey CPAs and Wealth Advisors

BMSS

Bormel, Grice & Huyett

Brinker Simpson & Co.

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz

CAPATA CPA

Cassady Schiller CPAs & Advisors

Centri Business Consulting

Coulter & Justus

Cullari Carrico

Damitz Brooks Nightingale Turner & Morrisset

Daszkal Bolton

Davidson Fox & Co.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co.

Dillwood Burkel & Millar

E. Cohen & Co. CPAs

EEPB Tax | Audit | Advisory

EHTC (Echelbarger, Himebaugh, Tamm & Co.)

Elliott, Robinson & Co. CPAs

Ennis, Pellum & Associates CPAs

Fair, Anderson & Langerman

Fust Charles Chambers

Gallagher, Flynn & Co.

Garcia, Espinosa, Miyares, Rodriguez, Trueba & Co.

Global Tax Management Inc.

Global Tax Network

Gordon Advisors

GRF CPAs & Advisors

GunnChamberlain

Hawaii Accounting

HBE

Henry+Horne

Holtzman Partners

Houldsworth, Russo & Co.

Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors

Insero & Co. CPAs

James Moore & Co.

Kassouf & Co.

KatzAbosch

Kearney & Co.

Lane Gorman Trubitt

Levitzacks CPAs

Magnuson, McHugh & Co.

Mahoney, Ulbrich, Christiansen & Russ

MaloneBailey

Maner Costerisan

Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Co.

Martin Starnes & Associates CPAs

Matthews, Carter & Boyce CPAs & Advisors

Maxwell Locke & Ritter

MBAF

McCarthy & Co.

Measured Results CPAs

Mowery & Schoenfeld

Navolio & Tallman

PAAST

PKF Texas

Realize CPA

Reynolds Bone & Griesbeck

Riney Hancock CPAs

Rudler

Rushton

Sansiveri, Kimball & Co.

Schellman & Co.

SD Mayer & Associates

Shannon & Associates

Smith & Howard

Smith Leonard

Sweeney Conrad

Swindell Bohn Durden & Phillips

Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd

TaxOps

Tonneson + Co.

Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer

Walter & Shuffain

WhippleWood CPAs

Whisman Giordano & Associates

WilkinGuttenplan

Wilkins Miller

Williams Benator & Libby

Windham Brannon

Wolf & Co.

Wouch Maloney

WSW CPAs

Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies

YHB | CPAs & Consultants

The ranked list, along with an in-depth report, will be released in early September on AccountingToday.com and in our print edition. In addition, our Best Firms for Women list will appear in October.



Almost 250 firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Accounting Firms to Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.