Accounting Today names 2020 Best Firms to Work For
Accounting Today and Best Companies Group have announced the members of the 2020 Best Accounting Firms to Work For list.
The annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession.
The list is made up of 100 firms (in alphabetical order and unranked):
- Abacus CPAs
- ACM
- Acuity
- Allen, Gibbs, & Houlik
- Anchin
- Anders CPAs + Advisors
- Anglin Reichmann Armstrong
- ATKG
- Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf
- BeachFleischman
- Beaird Harris
- Berntson Porter & Co.
- BKC | Brink, Key & Chludzinski
- Blackman & Sloop CPAs
- Bland Garvey CPAs and Wealth Advisors
- BMSS
- Bormel, Grice & Huyett
- Brinker Simpson & Co.
- Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz
- CAPATA CPA
- Cassady Schiller CPAs & Advisors
- Centri Business Consulting
- Coulter & Justus
- Cullari Carrico
- Damitz Brooks Nightingale Turner & Morrisset
- Daszkal Bolton
- Davidson Fox & Co.
- Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co.
- Dillwood Burkel & Millar
- E. Cohen & Co. CPAs
- EEPB Tax | Audit | Advisory
- EHTC (Echelbarger, Himebaugh, Tamm & Co.)
- Elliott, Robinson & Co. CPAs
- Ennis, Pellum & Associates CPAs
- Fair, Anderson & Langerman
- Fust Charles Chambers
- Gallagher, Flynn & Co.
- Garcia, Espinosa, Miyares, Rodriguez, Trueba & Co.
- Global Tax Management Inc.
- Global Tax Network
- Gordon Advisors
- GRF CPAs & Advisors
- GunnChamberlain
- Hawaii Accounting
- HBE
- Henry+Horne
- Holtzman Partners
- Houldsworth, Russo & Co.
- Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors
- Insero & Co. CPAs
- James Moore & Co.
- Kassouf & Co.
- KatzAbosch
- Kearney & Co.
- Lane Gorman Trubitt
- Levitzacks CPAs
- Magnuson, McHugh & Co.
- Mahoney, Ulbrich, Christiansen & Russ
- MaloneBailey
- Maner Costerisan
- Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Co.
- Martin Starnes & Associates CPAs
- Matthews, Carter & Boyce CPAs & Advisors
- Maxwell Locke & Ritter
- MBAF
- McCarthy & Co.
- Measured Results CPAs
- Mowery & Schoenfeld
- Navolio & Tallman
- PAAST
- PKF Texas
- Realize CPA
- Reynolds Bone & Griesbeck
- Riney Hancock CPAs
- Rudler
- Rushton
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co.
- Schellman & Co.
- SD Mayer & Associates
- Shannon & Associates
- Smith & Howard
- Smith Leonard
- Sweeney Conrad
- Swindell Bohn Durden & Phillips
- Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd
- TaxOps
- Tonneson + Co.
- Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer
- Walter & Shuffain
- WhippleWood CPAs
- Whisman Giordano & Associates
- WilkinGuttenplan
- Wilkins Miller
- Williams Benator & Libby
- Windham Brannon
- Wolf & Co.
- Wouch Maloney
- WSW CPAs
- Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies
- YHB | CPAs & Consultants
The ranked list, along with an in-depth report, will be released in early September on AccountingToday.com and in our print edition. In addition, our Best Firms for Women list will appear in October.
Almost 250 firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Accounting Firms to Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.