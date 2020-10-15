AICPA announces CPA Exam Scholarship recipients

The American Institute of CPAs Foundation has announced the recipients of its first annual CPA Exam Scholarship.

Fifty CPA Exam candidates received scholarships. The CPA Exam Scholarship, worth $1,500 each, is awarded to a minimum of 50 AICPA Student Affiliate members or U.S. AICPA CPA Exam Candidate Affiliate members to reimburse exam-related fees and prep courses.

“We are pleased to support these young accountants on their path to becoming CPAs,” said Ernie Almonte, AICPA Foundation president, in a statement. “This scholarship is an investment in the profession, and we look forward to seeing these individuals excel in their careers.”

This scholarship is available to U.S. citizens or permanent residents pursuing CPA licensure who have demonstrated a financial need. Applicants must provide a copy of the notice to schedule at least one section of the exam and a copy of receipt for payment of exam application fees, or a proof of purchase for CPA Exam prep courses or materials.

Recipients of the CPA Exam Scholarship, as well as their college or university, include:



Madrika Allen, St. Leo University

Rawikarn Boonpeng, Strayer University

Jorizaira Borja, University of Guam

Darby Bouland, Arkansas State University

Joshua Buckins, Brooklyn College/CUNY

Miranda Clark, University of Tennessee

Adriano Jose De Almeida, Northeastern Illinois University

Leonor De Jesus Rupert, University of Puerto Rico

Virginia De Vega, University of Pittsburgh

Delaney Des Baillets, California State University, Northridge

Heidi Endersen, Purdue University Global

Kelly Fisher, University of Kansas

Sarah-Marie Fitzpatrick, Los Angeles Valley College/Los Angeles Community College District

Lisbet Fundora Pereira, Florida International University

Jacob Geiermann, Georgetown University Law Center

Gina Godwin, Bridgewater State University

Robert Groff, Post University

Emmaly Helt, Oklahoma City University

McKenna Hostetler, Ohio Northern University

DeAnn Iman, University of Washington

Natesha Johnson, Colorado Technical University

Ugochi Kanu-Ivi, Covenant University

Daniel LaVieri, Northern Illinois University

Audrey Leas, Lewis-Clark State College

Brandon Lutz, Saint Mary's College of California

Margaret Maddox, Mississippi State University

Lydia Mammen, Texas A&M

Dylan Miller, Robert Morris University

Michael Miller, Benedictine University

Karly Morris, Aquinas College

Amneek Nagra, St. John's University

Nellya Napolitano, Kean University

Onyema Ndukwe Jr., Ashford University

Deborah Neel, Central Washington University

Marcela Nichifor, University of Alaska Fairbanks

Elizabeth Novak, Governors State University

Peter Pagliarini, Suffolk University

Herbert Pray, Emory & Henry College

Rrita Rexhepi, CUNY - College of Staten Island

Caitlin Riggs, Fort Lewis College

Marcus Schmidt, Carroll University

Rachel Smith, Midwestern State University

Natalia Ten, Northern Virginia Community College

Grace Tsai, Chapman University

Robert Uniack, University of Georgia

Alexander Valenzuela, University of Central Florida

Christine Waggoner, University of Maryland University College

Stephen Williams, Franklin University

Fatima Zapata de Rivero, University of Miami

Janice Zhang, Golden Gate University

For more on the CPA Exam Scholarship, head to ThisWaytoCPA's site here.