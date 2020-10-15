AICPA announces CPA Exam Scholarship recipients
The American Institute of CPAs Foundation has announced the recipients of its first annual CPA Exam Scholarship.
Fifty CPA Exam candidates received scholarships. The CPA Exam Scholarship, worth $1,500 each, is awarded to a minimum of 50 AICPA Student Affiliate members or U.S. AICPA CPA Exam Candidate Affiliate members to reimburse exam-related fees and prep courses.
“We are pleased to support these young accountants on their path to becoming CPAs,” said Ernie Almonte, AICPA Foundation president, in a statement. “This scholarship is an investment in the profession, and we look forward to seeing these individuals excel in their careers.”
This scholarship is available to U.S. citizens or permanent residents pursuing CPA licensure who have demonstrated a financial need. Applicants must provide a copy of the notice to schedule at least one section of the exam and a copy of receipt for payment of exam application fees, or a proof of purchase for CPA Exam prep courses or materials.
Recipients of the CPA Exam Scholarship, as well as their college or university, include:
- Madrika Allen, St. Leo University
- Rawikarn Boonpeng, Strayer University
- Jorizaira Borja, University of Guam
- Darby Bouland, Arkansas State University
- Joshua Buckins, Brooklyn College/CUNY
- Miranda Clark, University of Tennessee
- Adriano Jose De Almeida, Northeastern Illinois University
- Leonor De Jesus Rupert, University of Puerto Rico
- Virginia De Vega, University of Pittsburgh
- Delaney Des Baillets, California State University, Northridge
- Heidi Endersen, Purdue University Global
- Kelly Fisher, University of Kansas
- Sarah-Marie Fitzpatrick, Los Angeles Valley College/Los Angeles Community College District
- Lisbet Fundora Pereira, Florida International University
- Jacob Geiermann, Georgetown University Law Center
- Gina Godwin, Bridgewater State University
- Robert Groff, Post University
- Emmaly Helt, Oklahoma City University
- McKenna Hostetler, Ohio Northern University
- DeAnn Iman, University of Washington
- Natesha Johnson, Colorado Technical University
- Ugochi Kanu-Ivi, Covenant University
- Daniel LaVieri, Northern Illinois University
- Audrey Leas, Lewis-Clark State College
- Brandon Lutz, Saint Mary's College of California
- Margaret Maddox, Mississippi State University
- Lydia Mammen, Texas A&M
- Dylan Miller, Robert Morris University
- Michael Miller, Benedictine University
- Karly Morris, Aquinas College
- Amneek Nagra, St. John's University
- Nellya Napolitano, Kean University
- Onyema Ndukwe Jr., Ashford University
- Deborah Neel, Central Washington University
- Marcela Nichifor, University of Alaska Fairbanks
- Elizabeth Novak, Governors State University
- Peter Pagliarini, Suffolk University
- Herbert Pray, Emory & Henry College
- Rrita Rexhepi, CUNY - College of Staten Island
- Caitlin Riggs, Fort Lewis College
- Marcus Schmidt, Carroll University
- Rachel Smith, Midwestern State University
- Natalia Ten, Northern Virginia Community College
- Grace Tsai, Chapman University
- Robert Uniack, University of Georgia
- Alexander Valenzuela, University of Central Florida
- Christine Waggoner, University of Maryland University College
- Stephen Williams, Franklin University
- Fatima Zapata de Rivero, University of Miami
- Janice Zhang, Golden Gate University
For more on the CPA Exam Scholarship, head to ThisWaytoCPA's site here.