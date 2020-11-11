AICPA announces partnership with Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica

The American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants has announced a partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica, agreeing to train more future-forward management accountants in the island nation.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will offer Jamaican students the opportunity to earn the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation. Professionals will also benefit from memberships to the AICPA and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

The partnership represents the growing need for global accounting and finance professionals with expanded skills.

“Organizations are increasingly seeking professionals who can provide data-driven business intelligence to help them prepare for the future,” said AICPA president and CEO Barry Melancon in a statement. “Our partnership with ICAJ will offer accounting and finance professionals, and those looking to enter the profession, the opportunity to strengthen their skillsets and enhance their employability through the CGMA designation.”

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica is pleased to partner with the AICPA to offer the CGMA Finance Leadership Program to members of the accountancy profession in Jamaica,” said Sixto Coy, ICAJ president, in a statement. “The initiative, led locally by ICAJ, is a positive step towards the further advancement of the profession. ICAJ encourages Chartered Accountants and qualified accounting students to access the expedited pathways to the CGMA designation for their professional development and the greater good of our nation.”



