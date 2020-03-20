AICPA, CIMA postpone 2020 Engage conference

The American Institute of CPAs and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants have announced that Engage 2020, the annual accounting and finance conference held in Las Vegas, will be postponed until an unspecified date "later this year" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set for June 7-11, the rescheduled event is "still being set," according to a statement from the host organizations.

“We want our attendees, staff and speakers to be safe, so this is the most prudent step to take at this point,” said Clar Rosso, executive vice president for engagement and learning innovation at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement. “We also know that families, small businesses and companies of all sizes will be depending on CPAs and management accountants to help guide them through unexpected financial and economic challenges in the weeks ahead, so we are bearing that in mind, too.”

2020 Engage attendees who have already registered, as well as parties interested in the eventual rescheduled event, are encouraged to sign up for updates on aicpaengage.com. Information on the postponement, refunds and more can be found on the site's FAQ.

Engage joins other upcoming AICPA conferences that are now postponed, including the AICPA CFO Conference (now to be held Sept. 16-18 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, Calif.), the AICPA Employee Benefit Plans Conference and the AICPA Not-for-Profit Industry Conference, with the latter two rescheduling dates to be announced. The AICPA will post further updates on aicpaconferences.com.

