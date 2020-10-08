AICPA Foundation awards 2020 Minority Doctoral Fellowships

The American Institute of CPAs Foundation has granted its 2020 Minority Doctoral Fellowships to 25 doctoral students, as part of its effort to boost the number of accounting educators from diverse backgrounds across the country.

Funding is provided by the Minority Doctoral Fellowship program, providing $12,000 to each student. Fellowships are renewable for up to an additional four years, assuming students continue to meet the proper eligibility requirements.

“The AICPA believes that diversifying accounting faculty and putting more CPAs in the class room is an important component to building diversity throughout the accounting profession,” said Steve Matzke, director, faculty and university initiatives at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement “We look forward to having these 25 CPAs and scholars shepherd more minority students through their accounting education and on to becoming CPAs.”

All Minority Doctoral Fellows must be ethnic minorities and U.S. citizens or permanent residents who have earned a master’s degree or worked at least three years full-time in the accounting profession.

The 2020-21 Minority Doctoral Fellowship recipients, as well as the doctoral programs they are attending, are as follows:



Christiana Antwi-Obimpeh, University of Texas - San Antonio

Ryan Ballestero, University of Texas-Austin

Hilda Carrillo, University of South Florida

Gabe Caceras, Florida International University

Nikki Chappell, Florida State University

LaToya Flint, University of Mississippi

Roberto Gonzales, University of Texas - Arlington

Paige Harrell, Emory University

Claudia Hernandez, Florida International University

Andria Hill, University of Central Florida

Brittani Shantel Jackson, Indiana University

Monica Kabutey, University of North Texas

Carissa Malone, Virginia Tech University

Tendai Masaya, Yale University

Ann Mungai, Florida Atlantic University

Devon Privette Jefferson, Virginia Commonwealth University

Iguehi Rajsky, Temple University

Jeremy Richardson, Texas Tech University

Vernan Rivera, University of Connecticut

Edgar Rodriguez Vazquez, University of Washington

Christina Ruiz, Arizona State University

Nuria Seijas, University of Arizona

Andrea Tillet, Florida State University

Raul Villamil-Otero, University of South Florida

Lawrence Williams, Florida Atlantic University