AICPA Foundation awards 2020 Minority Doctoral Fellowships
The American Institute of CPAs Foundation has granted its 2020 Minority Doctoral Fellowships to 25 doctoral students, as part of its effort to boost the number of accounting educators from diverse backgrounds across the country.
Funding is provided by the Minority Doctoral Fellowship program, providing $12,000 to each student. Fellowships are renewable for up to an additional four years, assuming students continue to meet the proper eligibility requirements.
“The AICPA believes that diversifying accounting faculty and putting more CPAs in the class room is an important component to building diversity throughout the accounting profession,” said Steve Matzke, director, faculty and university initiatives at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement “We look forward to having these 25 CPAs and scholars shepherd more minority students through their accounting education and on to becoming CPAs.”
All Minority Doctoral Fellows must be ethnic minorities and U.S. citizens or permanent residents who have earned a master’s degree or worked at least three years full-time in the accounting profession.
The 2020-21 Minority Doctoral Fellowship recipients, as well as the doctoral programs they are attending, are as follows:
- Christiana Antwi-Obimpeh, University of Texas - San Antonio
- Ryan Ballestero, University of Texas-Austin
- Hilda Carrillo, University of South Florida
- Gabe Caceras, Florida International University
- Nikki Chappell, Florida State University
- LaToya Flint, University of Mississippi
- Roberto Gonzales, University of Texas - Arlington
- Paige Harrell, Emory University
- Claudia Hernandez, Florida International University
- Andria Hill, University of Central Florida
- Brittani Shantel Jackson, Indiana University
- Monica Kabutey, University of North Texas
- Carissa Malone, Virginia Tech University
- Tendai Masaya, Yale University
- Ann Mungai, Florida Atlantic University
- Devon Privette Jefferson, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Iguehi Rajsky, Temple University
- Jeremy Richardson, Texas Tech University
- Vernan Rivera, University of Connecticut
- Edgar Rodriguez Vazquez, University of Washington
- Christina Ruiz, Arizona State University
- Nuria Seijas, University of Arizona
- Andrea Tillet, Florida State University
- Raul Villamil-Otero, University of South Florida
- Lawrence Williams, Florida Atlantic University
The 2021-22 applications will be available on March 1, 2021. More information is available on ThisWaytoCPA's site here.