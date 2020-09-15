AICPA Foundation awards 2020 William (Bill) Ezzell Scholarships

The American Institute of CPAs Foundation has awarded its 2020 William (Bill) Ezzell Scholarships to five CPAs pursuing doctorates in accounting.

The scholarship program provides a one-time award of $10,000 to top accounting Ph.D. candidates who demonstrate "significant potential to become mentors for the next generation of CPAs." The scholarship honors the late Bill Ezzell, a former chairman of the AICPA board of directors, and his passion for both the CPA profession and his belief that CPAs should be taught by educators with recent, real-world experiences.

“Educators with recent experience as CPAs are able to share their experience with accounting students, and Bill believed that was an important part of their education,” said Ernie Almonte, AICPA Foundation president, in a statement. “We are happy to help these five recipients complete their educations so they can help cultivate the next generation of accounting professionals."

Recipients of the 2020 William (Bill) Ezzell Scholarship, and their areas of study, include:



Amanda Ellison, accounting, the University of Texas at Austin;

accounting, the University of Texas at Austin; Patrick Kmieciak, accounting, University of Florida;

accounting, University of Florida; Stefan Richter, tax, Indiana University;

tax, Indiana University; Scott Robinson, accounting, University of Colorado Boulder; and

accounting, University of Colorado Boulder; and Alexander Tighe, accounting, Bentley University.

The scholarship is available to CPAs in the United States who have at least three years of professional accounting experience and an undergraduate or master’s degree in accounting. Applicants must also intend to teach or conduct research at an accredited university following the completion of their Ph.D. program.

For more information on the William (Bill) Ezzell Scholarship, head to the AICPA's site here.