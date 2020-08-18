AICPA Foundation grants 2020 high school scholarships

The American Institute of CPAs Foundation has granted $20,000 in academic scholarships to 10 high school students across the country.

The AICPA Foundation High School Scholarship will provide $2,000 to 10 high school students who have taken Advanced High School Accounting and will continue their accounting studies at an accredited college or university.

The Advanced High School Accounting course is part of the AICPA’s Accounting Program for Building the Profession, in which high school educators teach a more intensive accounting curriculum to students in order to better prepare them for college.

“By starting their accounting studies in high school, these students have a huge head start on their journey to becoming CPAs,” said Yvonne Hinson, senior director for student and professional pathways and academic in residence at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement. “The Advanced High School Accounting program continues to evolve and prove itself to be a great way to introduce students to the accounting profession at an early age. The AICPA Foundation is thrilled to reward these incredible young students.”

Recipients of this year’s scholarships, their high schools and the institutions they will be attending are:



Claire Andries — Waunakee Community High School, University of Wisconsin - Madison

Sydney Cherney — Farragut High School, East Tennessee State University

Olivia Carol Demars — Meridian High School, Brigham Young University

Sarah Ferkler — North Caroline High School, University of Maryland

Alyssa Hadding — Warren Township High School, Illinois State University

Ryane William Hoffman — Manhattan High School, Kansas State University

Jack Andrew Horoho — Warsaw Community High School, Purdue University - West Lafayette

Thomas Lutter — Lower Moreland High School, University of Delaware

Daniel Molyneaux — Kiski Area High School, University of Pittsburgh

— Kiski Area High School, University of Pittsburgh Megan Wegner — Port Washington High School, University of Wisconsin Madison