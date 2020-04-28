AICPA seeks applicants for Accounting Doctoral Scholars program

The American Institute of CPAs is seeking applicants for its Accounting Doctoral Scholars program, which recruits CPAs interested in becoming accounting professors.

First launched in 2009, the program recruits up to 40 practicing CPAs, who have shown interest in becoming college professors, to attend an all-expenses-paid conference to learn exactly what a PhD entails. Up to 20 of these attendees will then be selected to receive a $5,000 stipend to support their education if they are accepted into one of more than 40 affiliated PhD programs.

Since the program's inception, more than 108 CPAs have completed their PhDs, with another 45 professionals currently enrolled in their PhD programs.

“The Accounting Doctoral Scholars program is about identifying practicing CPAs who have the potential to become great educators of the next generation of CPAs,” said Steve Matzke, director of faculty and university initiatives at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement. “Earning a PhD is a rigorous and life-changing process. The ADS program helps CPAs understand upfront what it takes to complete their PhD, as well as the research, teaching and service requirements of accounting faculty.”

The Accounting Doctoral Scholars program previously focused solely on audit and tax accounting, but this year was expanded to include the areas of management accounting, information systems and financial analytics.

The program is intended to both help grow the number of CPAs in the classroom and ensure that educators have recent, relevant workplace experience that provides students with a better understanding of the modern business world.

“As the profession continues to evolve, we’re hearing from firms and businesses alike that professional skepticism, critical thinking and the ability to understand how to use data to make decisions are increasingly essential for CPAs” said Yvonne Hinson, academic in residence at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, in a statement. “What’s more, CPAs with recent professional experience are perfect messengers for the central role technology plays in all areas of today’s profession.”

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 11, 2020. For more information, head to the program's site here.

