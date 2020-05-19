Amex offers Invoiced to merchant customers at 40 percent discount

Invoiced has inked a deal with American Express to offer the software startup’s cloud-based accounts receivable solution to Amex’s merchant customers at a 40 percent discount. The application gives customers access to more ways to receive payment from clients during a time when many businesses are experiencing interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The program will be delivered via Amex’s new Business Services Suite which provides tools and discounts to Amex-accepting merchants.

Invoiced offers a range of paperless ways for clients to make payments including ACH and debit and credit cards, and tools like payment reminders and autopay.