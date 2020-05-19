Amex offers Invoiced to merchant customers at 40 percent discount
Invoiced has inked a deal with American Express to offer the software startup’s cloud-based accounts receivable solution to Amex’s merchant customers at a 40 percent discount. The application gives customers access to more ways to receive payment from clients during a time when many businesses are experiencing interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The program will be delivered via Amex’s new Business Services Suite which provides tools and discounts to Amex-accepting merchants.
Invoiced offers a range of paperless ways for clients to make payments including ACH and debit and credit cards, and tools like payment reminders and autopay.
All American Express merchants who are new Invoiced customers are eligible to get 40 percent off an Invoiced plan for the first two years of their subscription.