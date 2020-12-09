Aprio expands in Northeast

Atlanta-based Top 100 Firm Aprio LLP has combined with New York City-based Tarlow & Co. CPAs, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but 32 Tarlow team members, including five partners, will join Aprio, which ranked No. 50 on Accounting Today’s 2020 Top 100 Firms list with $110.18 million in revenue. Tarlow has approximately $10 million in revenue.

“Welcoming Tarlow team members broadens Aprio’s presence in the Northeast and expands our foothold in the New York City market,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO and managing partner at Aprio, in a statement. “Together, we’re navigating what’s next — creating and sharing powerful insights, actionable advice and providing extraordinary client care to move businesses forward.”



Richard Kopelman Scott Areman

Tarlow was founded in 1940, and serves clients across the tri-state area. The firm’s staff will continue to operate from their current office.

“We vetted several firms and Aprio quickly proved to be a like-minded partner that shared our values and culture,” said Tarlow MP Adam Venokur, who will be joined Aprio as Northeast regional managing partner. “We anticipate a seamless transition for our clients who will continue to receive exceptional personal service and a wider breadth of professional services to accelerate their growth and profitability.”

Capstone Solutions advised both firms on the transaction.

Aprio has merged in 10 separate firms since 2013, most recently adding Stowe & Stowe earlier in December.