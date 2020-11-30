Axway offers Sovos tax software with enterprise e-invoicing services

Tax automation provider Sovos has partnered with Axway, a provider of API management services and an enterprise integration platform. Axway will now offer Sovos’s tax software as part of its Amplify e-Invoicing Services.

Integrated tax automation has increased in importance this year due to the volume of businesses moving operations online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amplify plus Sovos offers a solution for business users to manage all their global invoice compliance tasks, as opposed to using separate packages that are region- or country-specific. One of Axway’s goals for the product is to alleviate the pressure businesses are under to move indirect tax compliance from periodic reporting to real-time exchange of their invoices and other trading documents.

“This partnership with Sovos enables us to offer our customers a single interface to manage all their tax compliance requirements no matter where they conduct operations,” said Axway chief customer officer Roland Royer in a statement. “Customers can now rededicate resources to strategic initiatives while we solve their tax problems for them.”

“Sovos fits into this model perfectly as we integrate with any existing system or infrastructure to solve tax challenges globally,” added Christiaan Van Der Valk, vice president of strategy at Sovos, in a statement. “Global reporting is becoming stricter, more complex, and enforcement is ramping up. Companies can no longer afford to patch together makeshift solutions from local providers. They need a robust, global solution to meet the requirements of government overseers.”

