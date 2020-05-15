BKD acquires CampbellWilson

BKD CPAs & Advisors, a Top 20 Firm based in Springfield, Missouri, has acquired CampbellWilson LLP, a Dallas-based firm that focuses on health care regulatory consulting, effective June 1, 2020.

The deal promises to increase BKD’s health care practice in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. BKD will be able to leverage CampbellWilson’s proprietary physician time study system, which helps hospitals capture reimbursable expenses on Medicare and Medicaid cost reports. CampbellWilson’s 10 staff members will join BKD’s existing team of nearly 250 professionals in its Dallas-Fort Worth offices.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. BKD ranked No. 15 on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $662.91 million in annual revenue, to which CampbellWilson will add its $3 million consulting practice.

“With the addition of CampbellWilson, BKD will strengthen what’s already one of the largest health care consulting teams in Texas,” said BKD South Region health care industry leader Chris Clark in a statement Friday. “We’re especially excited about launching the time study system with our clients firmwide, giving us another chance to provide unmatched client service.”

CampbellWilson managing partner Manie Campbell sees an opportunity for her staff and health industry clients. “BKD has a great reputation in health care, not only in Texas but nationally,” she said in a statement. “Our client base is national as well, so this combination will bring new services to our current clients while also creating some great opportunities for our existing CampbellWilson team.”