BPM releases performance management tool

BPM LLP has released a performance management tool, BPM Link, which is aimed at connecting each employee’s work to the company’s strategic direction.

Described as “employee-driven,” BPM Link includes guided one-on-one management check-ins, self-appraisals and instant feedback, employee-driven goal setting and tracking, and real-time insights on the status of company initiatives. The software is also designed to help employees understand the company’s purpose and values, and to encourage employees to be successful.



Courtesy of BPM LLP

“Over the years, we found our clients sought a tool to strengthen their human resources function and tie together multiple capabilities, such as compensation, performance, management development, and employee relations, in one coherent, culture building initiative,” said BPM HR and people services partner Jill Pappenheimer, in a statement. “We created this platform to satisfy this need. We have found our clients’ results from this platform have been game changing. While using BPM Link, clients have seen increases in profitability, productivity, customer engagement and ultimately — and most importantly — a culture that employees want to embrace.”

“Our work environments changed this year, with nearly everyone transitioning to working from home,” said BPM managing director Stacy Litteral, also in a statement. “BPM Link connects employers and their teams to ensure productivity, regardless of work environment. At its core, this program creates better leaders, supports accountability and allows people to be seen, and we expect BPM Link to become a crucial tool for the future of work.”