CalCPA accepting 2020 Women to Watch nominations

The California Society of CPAs has announced that it is accepting nominations for its 2020 Women to Watch Awards.

The awards, in association with the AICPA's Women's Initiatives Executive Committee, recognizes women professionals for their demonstrated leadership, community service, mentoring and contributions to the profession.

The awards are separated into three categories: Emerging Leaders, Experienced Leaders and Trailblazers (defined as those who have made "extraordinary contributions above and beyond to the profession and to her community"). CalCPA also debuted a new award this year to honor female accounting and finance professionals who are not CPAs but are still making contributions to the profession.

Winners will be announced at the CalCPA Women's Leadership Forum, held on April 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Nominations are open now through Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, head to CalCPA's site here.

