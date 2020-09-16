© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
CCH Axcess e-filing goes down on tax deadline

By Ranica Arrowsmith September 16, 2020, 12:51 p.m. EDT 1 Min Read
Wolters Kluwer experienced issues with its CCH Axcess e-filing system on the Sept. 15, 2020, tax filing deadline.

Tax preparer users started noticing e-filing was not functional on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with some receiving a message saying the system was experiencing “temporary filing errors.” Others received a message saying the system was down for “scheduled maintenance” — right before the transmit deadline.

“The Wolters Kluwer e-filing system is now functioning normally,” a Wolters Kluwer spokesperson told Accounting Today. “We are continually monitoring e-filing volume and functionality, and will post updates on our support website as they become available.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, e-filing is up and running. There is no information yet about why the outage occurred.

Ranica Arrowsmith
Technology editor, Accounting Today
Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Tax tools Tax preparation Tax preparers
