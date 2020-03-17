CFP Board announces closure of all exam testing sites

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards announced on Tuesday the immediate closure of all CFP Certification Examination testing sites due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Per the CFP Board, all CFP exam registrants affected by the closures will be rescheduled for the July 2020 CFP exam, currently scheduled for July 7-14, at no additional cost. The CFP Board added that it will follow up with all impacted parties after registration opens for the July exam.

The decision to close the testing sites was made by Prometric, the CFP Board's testing administrator, which is closing all of its testing centers across North America for at least the next 30 days.

"While we regret the inconvenience this will cause, CFP Board supports this decision to help protect public health," said CFP Board CEO Kevin Keller in a statement. "We will do all we can to minimize any disruptions as candidates pursue certification."

For the full announcement, head to the CFP Board's site here.