CLA expands in New Mexico

Top 100 Firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has merged in Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Atkinson & Co., effective Dec. 1.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but nearly 50 employees from Atkinson & Co. will be joining CLA’s New Mexico team, increasing it to more than 100 people.

Atkinson & Co. was founded in 1970.

“I see a great fit between our firms,” said Georgie Ortiz, managing principal of CLA’s New Mexico office, in a statement. “By blending our capabilities, we continue to strengthen our commitment to create opportunities for our clients and for our people.”

“We’re excited to continue to serve clients as CLA,” said Atkinson managing partner Henry South, in a statement. “We have always believed that serving our clients is an opportunity to know them better. And, when we know clients better, we can align our services to contribute to their growth and profitability.”

CLA has $1.2 billion in annual revenue, and ranked No. 8 on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms.