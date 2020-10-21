CLA merges in WNDE

CliftonLarsonAllen is merging in White Nelson Diehl Evans LLP, effective Nov. 1, 2020, expanding CLA’s presence in Southern California.

As part of the deal, WNDE’s 27 partners and more than 100 staff members will be joining CLA, which has over 750 principals and more than 6,2000 employees. The former WNDE staff will continue to work from Irvine and Carlsbad, increasing CLA’s Southern California team to more than 300 people.

“To our clients, this transition should feel seamless,” said WNDE CFO and COO Scott Krueger in a statement Wednesday. “For our people, joining CLA opens doors to continue to create inspired careers across new industries, services and geographies.”



CLA's Irvine office

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but WNDE earned $32 million in annual revenue, while CLA had $1.2 billion in annual revenue. CLA ranked 8th on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms.

“Welcoming WNDE team members broadens our Orange County presence and brings us to the San Diego area,” said Randy Wells, managing principal of CLA’s Southern California offices, in a statement. “Together, we remain committed to serving clients of all sizes. Together, we’ll work to fulfill our CLA purpose — to create opportunities.”

Koltin Consulting Group CEO Allan Koltin advised both firms on the deal. “CLA continues on their magical journey throughout the state of California by coming together with members of one of the preeminent firms in southern California,” he said in a statement. “WNDE is Orange County’s largest independent firm and was sought after by many firms. I believe they chose CLA because of the strategic fit for their clients and the growth opportunities for their people.”