CLA opens registration for virtual summer program

Top 10 Firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has opened registration for its virtual 2020 Summer Experience Program, which provides students, parents and faculty an information session on careers and professional life at the firm.

The free online event will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CST.

“Our firm offers the ability to create a customized career path based on an individual’s passion and talent,” said Jessie Koepplin, CLA director of campus, in a statement. “Hear directly from individuals across the firm how CLA’s purpose, promise, and culture opened career paths they never imagined.”

The online event will cover topics including:



On-the-job experience;

How students can market themselves;

Community involvement;

CLA’s Young Executive Team, an internal group that has an impact on the firm’s overall strategy;

Job openings; and

CLA’s services and industries.

Those interested can register on CLA's site through June 22. Those unable to attend the event can register to receive an email with the recording and presentation following the event.

