CTCPA to honor seven 'Women's Awards' recipients

The Connecticut Society of CPAs will honor four female professionals for “Distinguished Service” and three professionals as “Women to Watch” as part of the organization's inaugural CTCPA Women’s Awards Breakfast, to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The ceremony will “recognize the many contributions that CPA women professionals are making in Connecticut," said CTCPA executive director Bonnie Stewart (pictured, center) in a statement. "As the first female executive director of the CTCPA, I have a personal perspective on diversity. Diversity does not merely tolerate our differences; diversity celebrates our differences."

Teresa Polley, retired president and CEO of the Financial Accounting Foundation, the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

“Distinguished Service” honorees include:

Mary Gilhuly, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Community Mental Health Affiliates in New Britain;

Marcia Marien, finance director/controller at the Town of Brookfield;

Susan Martinelli, office leader and assurance partner at RSM US in New Haven;

Vanessa Rossitto, partner — industry leader, Government Services Group, at Blumshapiro in West Hartford.

“Women to Watch” honorees include:



Mary Santella Connolly, audit and assurance senior manager at Deloitte in Stamford;

Katherine Donovan, assurance manager at Whittlesey in Hartford;

Ilona Gooley, senior manager at Andersen in Hartford.

The registration fee for the ceremony is $45 for CTCPA members and $55 for non-members. Registration and more information is available on the CTCPA site here.

